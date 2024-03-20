All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has taken the world by storm, partly because it’s a live service game that’s actually good. It’s Starship Troopers minus the license, and a big part of its appeal is down to presentation. These are the major voice actors & cast list that bring Helldivers 2 to life.

Major Voice Actors in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2‘s protagonists are more than a little disposable, but the game still lets you customise your character. And the voices you can assign may sound a little familiar. Here’s who lend their voices to the game.

Todd Haberkorn as General Brasch

General Brasch is a grizzled war hero whose words of wisdom egg you on as you strive to destroy the alien menaces. Or is he? Reading between the lines, he’s probably dead — what you’re hearing are recordings — and there’s a question mark over whether he even was a war hero and not some propaganda tool. Whatever the truth is, he’s played by Todd Haberkorn who you may recognise as the narrator in Netflix’s Delicious in Dungeon and vendor The Drifter in Destiny 2.

Yuri Lowenthal as Helldiver

Yes, Yuri Lowenthal. One of the game’s Helldiver voices is also that of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Peter Parker. He’s had plenty of other roles, but that’s the one I’ll always remember him for. He’s playing another hero, He-Man in Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series (not to be confused with the Kevin Smith ones, Revelation and Revolution).

Erica Lindbeck as Helldiver

Erica Lindbeck, another prolific voice actor, plays one of the female Helldiver voices. She’s got more game acting credits than you can shake a mech at, from Cassie Cage in Mortal Kombat 11 to Black Cat/Felicia Hardy in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Like Lowenthal, she also has a host of film and movie voice roles to her name, including Kaina Tsutsumi is My Hero Academia.

There are several other familiar voices in Helldivers 2, even if you only recognise them as thingy from whatchamacallit. Coretta Kelly actress Cindy Robinson, for example played Amy in Sonic Frontiers. And Ike Amadi played Shao Kahn in both Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1.

Full Cast List for Helldivers 2

Here are all the voice actors who feature in Helldivers 2, as listed in the game’s credits.

Ad Voice 1 – Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia Ad Voice 2 – Stephanie Kerbis

Stephanie Kerbis Coretta Kelly – Cindy Robinson

Cindy Robinson Democracy Officer – Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi Eagle Pilot – Rachel Kimsey

Rachel Kimsey Extraction Pilot – Ray Chase

Ray Chase Female Civilian 1 – Samantha Dakin

Samantha Dakin Female Civilian 2 – Nina Zendejas

Nina Zendejas Female Civilian 3 – Jaimi Barbakoff

Jaimi Barbakoff Female Civilian 4 – Jennifer Armour

Jennifer Armour General Brasch – Todd Haberkorn

Todd Haberkorn Helldiver Dummy – Joseph Balderrama

Joseph Balderrama Helldiver Recruit – Samantha Dakin

Samantha Dakin Helldiver Voice 1 – Erica Lindbeck

Erica Lindbeck Helldiver Voice 2 – Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal Helldiver Voice 3 – Julie Nathanson

Julie Nathanson Helldiver Voice 4 – Robbie Daymond

Robbie Daymond Male Civilian 1 – Joseph Balderrama

Joseph Balderrama Male Civilian 2 – Adam Diggle

Adam Diggle Male Civilian 3 – Shai Matheson

Shai Matheson Male Civilian 4 – Derek Hagen

Derek Hagen Mission Control – Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith PA System – Robin Reed

Robin Reed Service Technician – Sarah Elmaleh

Sarah Elmaleh Ship Master – Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong Super Earth Spokesperson – Craig Lee Thomas

Craig Lee Thomas Tutorial Facility Operator – Rachel Kimsey

Rachel Kimsey Tutorial Pilot – Adam Diggle

And that's all the major voice actors & full cast list for Helldivers 2.