A new Chapter of Fortnite means all kinds of goodies for players to equip and use in Battle Royale. However, all players really care about are skins. So, here are all the new skins in Fortnite Chapter 5.

All New Skins in Fortnite Chapter 5, Listed

Fortnite‘s item shop refreshes daily, meaning new skins are released all the time. Recently, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took over Fortnite, with each Turtle getting their own skin. But let’s focus on the skins in the Battle Pass, as this will be the only opportunity for players to get them.

Hope

The first skin players get upon purchasing the Battle Pass is Hope, who appears to be a no-nonsense kind of character. What’s great is that players who don’t like her initial style can unlock other ones that give her a different feel.

Oscar

The second skin in the Battle Pass, Oscar, is more in line with what most Fortnite players are wearing these days. A Tiger who appears to spend a lot of time at the gym, this skin will intimidate anyone who isn’t wearing a soccer skin. Oscar also has a white tiger variant that will be a great addition to any locker.

Vengeance Jones

Jonesy is back in Fortnite, but he’s not here to mess around. With Peely still missing, Vengeance Jones is looking to go after the ones who took his friend. While not the best outfit in the Battle Pass, this skin will be a must-have for any Jonesy enthusiast.

Nisha

Referred to as an “honorable duelist” in the Battle Pass, Nisha has one of the cooler masks in Fortnite, and her alternate style may have an even better one. The skin doesn’t have much else going for it, but if there’s ever a fencing mode, you know which skin to choose.

Montague

When you first see Montague in the Battle Pass, you probably waste no time skipping to the next page, but that’s where you’ll find his alternate style, which is simply awesome. Made completely of diamonds, Brilliant Cut Montague will make sure your enemies know you’re coming for them.

Peter Griffin

The skin you’ve all been waiting for, Peter Griffin has finally made his long-awaited Fortnite debut. He will take 70 levels to reach, but the skin will make all the grinding worth it. And that’s not even mentioning the fact that Peter comes with a Pinata Brian Back Bling.

Valeria

Another skin with some fun styles, Valeria is the last skin in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. It will take a while to unlock all of her forms, but by the time you reach her skin, you’ll want to complete the thing as fast as possible. After that, you can prove to the BR lobbies who the real Chapter 5 champion is.

Solid Snake

The bonus skin for Chapter 5 Season 1 is Solid Snake, who becomes the newest addition to the Gaming Legends Series. We’re still over a month away from learning how to unlock the Snake skin, but when the challenges do release, you can bet every player with the Battle Pass will be trying to complete them.

