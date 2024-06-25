All New Weapons & How to Get Them in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring was a game that had no shortage of unique weapons, but with the release of its first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree there is even more to choose from. If you’re thinking about trying something new, here’s the full list.
All New Weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Shadow of the Erdtree introduces around 100 new weapons to Elden Ring, and many of these are for fresh weapon types. So you can get a gauge of what is now on offer, here’s a look at every new weapon added to the game with DLC 1.
|Weapon
|Type
|Location
|Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword
|Colossal Sword
|Ruined Forge of Starfall Past
|Ansbach’s Longbow
|Bow
|Dropped by Ansbach
|Anvil Hammer
|Colossal Weapon
|Ruined Forge Lava Intake
|Backhand Blade
|Backhand Blade
|Scorched Ruins
|Barbed Staff-Spear
|Great Spear
|Dropped by Jori, Elder Inquisitor
|Beast Claw
|Beast Claw
|Dropped by Logur The Beast Claw
|Black Steel Greatshield
|Greatshield
|Dropped by Black Knights
|Black Steel Twinblade
|Twinblade
|Western Camp, Scadu Altus
|Bloodfiend’s Arm
|Colossal Weapon
|Dropped by Bloodfiends
|
|Bone Bow
|Light Bow
|Belurat, Tower Settlement
|Bonny Butchering Knife
|Greataxe
|Bonny Village
|Carian Sorcery Sword
|Thrusting Sword
|Castle Ensis
|Carian Thrusting Shield
|Thrusting Shield
|Storehouse, Back Section
|Chilling Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|Lamenter’s Gaol
|Claws Of Night
|Claw
|Dropped by Swordhand Of Night Anna
|Curseblade’s Cirque
|Backhand Blade
|Dropped by Curseblades
|Dancing Blade of Ranah
|Curved Sword
|Dropped by Dancer of Ranah
|Dane’s Footwork
|Hand-To-Hand
|Dropped by Dryleaf Dane (Enir-Ilim)
|Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|Sold by Thiollier
|
|Death Knight’s Longhaft Axe
|Greataxe
|Dropped by Death Knight (Scorpion River Catacombs)
|Death Knight’s Twin Axes
|Axe
|Dropped by Death Knight (Fog Rift Catacombs)
|Devonia’s Hammer
|Colossal Weapon
|Dropped by Crucible Knight
|Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana
|Great Katana
|Dropped by Ancient Dragon-Man
|Dryleaf Arts
|Hand-to-Hand
|Dropped by Dryleaf Dane (Moorth Ruins)
|Dryleaf Seal
|Sacred Seal
|Recluses’ River Downstream
|Dueling Shield
|Thrusting Shield
|Specimen Storehouse
|Euporia
|Twinblade
|Enir-Ilim
|Falx
|Cursed Sword
|Dropped by the Hornsent
|Fire Knight’s Seal
|Sacred Seal
|Shadow Keep Church District
|
|Fire Knight’s Shortsword
|Dagger
|Dropped by Fire Knights
|Firespark Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|Castle Front Grace
|Flowerstone Gavel
|Hammer
|Given by Dragon Communication Priestess
|Forked-Tongue Hatchet
|Axe
|Dropped by Imps
|Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|Abyssal Woods
|Freyja’s Greatsword
|Curved Greatsword
|Dropped by Freyja
|Gazing Finger
|Colossal Weapon
|Metyr, Mother of Fingers Remembrance
|Golden Lion Shield
|Medium Shield
|Given by Freyja
|Golem Fist
|Fist
|Taylew’s Ruined Forge
|Great Katana
|Great Katana
|Outside Belurat
|
|Greatsword Of Damnation
|Greatsword
|Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Remembrance
|Greatsword Of Radahn (Light)
|Colossal Sword
|Radahn Remembrance
|Greatsword Of Radahn (Heavy)
|Colossal Sword
|Radahn Remembrance
|Greatsword Of Solitude
|Greatsword
|Dropped by Blackgoul Knight
|Horned Warrior’s Greatsword
|Curved Greatsword
|Dropped by Horned Warriors
|Horned Warrior’s Sword
|Curved Sword
|Dropped by Horned Warriors
|Igon’s Greatbow
|Greatbow
|Dropped by Igon
|Lamentin Visage
|Torch
|Lamenter’s Gaol
|Leda’s Sword
|Light Greatsword
|Dropped by Leda
|Lightning Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|Cerulean Coast Grace
|
|Lizard Greatsword
|Greatsword
|Dropped by Imps
|Madding Hand
|Fist
|Dropped by Madding Hand
|Main-gauche
|Dagger
|Shadow Keep
|Maternal Staff
|Glintstone Staff
|Dropped by Count Ymir
|Messmer Soldier Shield
|Medium Shield
|Dropped by Messmer Soldiers
|Messmer Soldier’s Axe
|Axe
|Dropped by Messmer Soldiers
|Messmer Soldier’s Spear
|Great Spear
|Dropped by Messmer Soldiers
|Milady
|Light Greatsword
|Castle Ensis
|Moonrithyll’s Knight Sword
|Colossal Sword
|Dropped by Moonrithyll Carian Knight
|Nanaya’s Toch
|Torch
|Midra’s Manse
|
|Obsidian Lamina
|Reaper
|Dropped by Ansbach
|Pata
|Fist
|Church Of Benediction
|Poisoned Hand
|Fist
|Belurat
|Poleblade Of The Bud
|Halberd
|Dropped by Romina
|Putrescence Cleaver
|Greataxe
|Putrescence Knight Remembrance
|Queelign’s Greatsword
|Heavy Thrusting Sword
|Dropped by Fire Knight Queelign (Iris of Occultation)
|Rabbath’s Cannon
|Ballista
|Rabbath’s Rise
|Rakshasa’s Great Katana
|Great Katana
|Dropped by Rakshasa
|Red Bear’s Claw
|Beast Claw
|Dropped by Red Bear
|Rellana’s Twinblade
|Light Greatsword
|Rellana’s Remembrance
|
|Repeating Crossbow
|Crossbow
|Fort of Reprimand
|Serpent Crest Shield
|Medium Shield
|Reward for Incursion Painting Puzzle
|Serpent Flail
|Flail
|Fog Rift Fort
|Shadow Sunflower Blossom
|Colossal Weapon
|Scadutree Avatar Remembrance
|Shield Of Night
|Small Shield
|Bonny Gaol
|Smithscript Axe
|Axe
|Taylew’s Ruined Forge
|Smithscript Cirque
|Backhand Blade
|Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past
|Smithscript Dagger
|Throwing Blade
|Ruined Forge Lava Intake
|Smithscript Greathammer
|Great Hammer
|Taylew’s Ruined Forge
|Smithscript Shield
|Small Shield
|Taylew’s Ruined Forge
|
|Smithscript Spear
|Spear
|Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past
|Spear Of The Impaler
|Great Spear
|Messmer Remembrance
|Spiraltree Seal
|Sacred Seal
|Reward for The Sacred Tower Painting Puzzle
|Spirit Glaive
|Halberd
|Charo’s Hidden Grave
|Spirit Sword
|Curved Sword
|Cerulean Coast West
|Spear Crossbow
|Crossbow
|Castle Front
|Staff Of The Great Beyond
|Glintsone Staff
|Metyr Remembrance
|Star-Lined Sword
|Katana
|Dropped by Demi-Human Queen Marigga
|Stone-Sheathed Sword
|Straight Sword
|Ruah Ancient Ruins
|Sun Realm Shield
|Medium Shield
|Dropped by Sun Realm Undead
|
|Swift Spear
|Spear
|Castle Front
|Sword Lance
|Heavy Thrusting Sword
|Commander Gaius Remembrance
|Sword Of Darkness
|Straight Sword
|Use Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Light at altar
|Sword Of Light
|Straight Sword
|Use Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Darkness at altar
|Sword Of Night
|Katana
|Dropped by Jolan (Iris of Occultation)
|Thiollier’s Hidden Needle
|Fist
|Dropped by Thiollier
|Tooth Whip
|Whip
|Bonny Village
|Velvet Sword of St. Trina
|Straight Sword
|Fissure Cross
|Verdigris Greatshield
|Greatshield
|Dropped by Moore
|Wolf Crest Shield
|Medium Shield
|Castle Ensis
That’s all of the new weapons available in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtee and where they are located. Given the variety on offer, we’d suggest giving multiple a try even if they are a weapon class that you wouldn’t typically use.
With all of these joining the already huge armory on offer in Elden Ring there will be no shortage of weapon diversity for even the most veteran of players.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on PC and consoles now.