All New Weapons & How to Get Them in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring was a game that had no shortage of unique weapons, but with the release of its first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree there is even more to choose from. If you’re thinking about trying something new, here’s the full list.

All New Weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree introduces around 100 new weapons to Elden Ring, and many of these are for fresh weapon types. So you can get a gauge of what is now on offer, here’s a look at every new weapon added to the game with DLC 1.

Weapon Type Location Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Colossal Sword Ruined Forge of Starfall Past Ansbach’s Longbow Bow Dropped by Ansbach Anvil Hammer Colossal Weapon Ruined Forge Lava Intake Backhand Blade Backhand Blade Scorched Ruins Barbed Staff-Spear Great Spear Dropped by Jori, Elder Inquisitor Beast Claw Beast Claw Dropped by Logur The Beast Claw Black Steel Greatshield Greatshield Dropped by Black Knights Black Steel Twinblade Twinblade Western Camp, Scadu Altus Bloodfiend’s Arm Colossal Weapon Dropped by Bloodfiends Bone Bow Light Bow Belurat, Tower Settlement Bonny Butchering Knife Greataxe Bonny Village Carian Sorcery Sword Thrusting Sword Castle Ensis Carian Thrusting Shield Thrusting Shield Storehouse, Back Section Chilling Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Lamenter’s Gaol Claws Of Night Claw Dropped by Swordhand Of Night Anna Curseblade’s Cirque Backhand Blade Dropped by Curseblades Dancing Blade of Ranah Curved Sword Dropped by Dancer of Ranah Dane’s Footwork Hand-To-Hand Dropped by Dryleaf Dane (Enir-Ilim) Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Sold by Thiollier Death Knight’s Longhaft Axe Greataxe Dropped by Death Knight (Scorpion River Catacombs) Death Knight’s Twin Axes Axe Dropped by Death Knight (Fog Rift Catacombs) Devonia’s Hammer Colossal Weapon Dropped by Crucible Knight Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana Great Katana Dropped by Ancient Dragon-Man Dryleaf Arts Hand-to-Hand Dropped by Dryleaf Dane (Moorth Ruins) Dryleaf Seal Sacred Seal Recluses’ River Downstream Dueling Shield Thrusting Shield Specimen Storehouse Euporia Twinblade Enir-Ilim Falx Cursed Sword Dropped by the Hornsent Fire Knight’s Seal Sacred Seal Shadow Keep Church District Fire Knight’s Shortsword Dagger Dropped by Fire Knights Firespark Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Castle Front Grace Flowerstone Gavel Hammer Given by Dragon Communication Priestess Forked-Tongue Hatchet Axe Dropped by Imps Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Abyssal Woods Freyja’s Greatsword Curved Greatsword Dropped by Freyja Gazing Finger Colossal Weapon Metyr, Mother of Fingers Remembrance Golden Lion Shield Medium Shield Given by Freyja Golem Fist Fist Taylew’s Ruined Forge Great Katana Great Katana Outside Belurat Greatsword Of Damnation Greatsword Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Remembrance Greatsword Of Radahn (Light) Colossal Sword Radahn Remembrance Greatsword Of Radahn (Heavy) Colossal Sword Radahn Remembrance Greatsword Of Solitude Greatsword Dropped by Blackgoul Knight Horned Warrior’s Greatsword Curved Greatsword Dropped by Horned Warriors Horned Warrior’s Sword Curved Sword Dropped by Horned Warriors Igon’s Greatbow Greatbow Dropped by Igon Lamentin Visage Torch Lamenter’s Gaol Leda’s Sword Light Greatsword Dropped by Leda Lightning Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Cerulean Coast Grace Lizard Greatsword Greatsword Dropped by Imps Madding Hand Fist Dropped by Madding Hand Main-gauche Dagger Shadow Keep Maternal Staff Glintstone Staff Dropped by Count Ymir Messmer Soldier Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Messmer Soldiers Messmer Soldier’s Axe Axe Dropped by Messmer Soldiers Messmer Soldier’s Spear Great Spear Dropped by Messmer Soldiers Milady Light Greatsword Castle Ensis Moonrithyll’s Knight Sword Colossal Sword Dropped by Moonrithyll Carian Knight Nanaya’s Toch Torch Midra’s Manse Obsidian Lamina Reaper Dropped by Ansbach Pata Fist Church Of Benediction Poisoned Hand Fist Belurat Poleblade Of The Bud Halberd Dropped by Romina Putrescence Cleaver Greataxe Putrescence Knight Remembrance Queelign’s Greatsword Heavy Thrusting Sword Dropped by Fire Knight Queelign (Iris of Occultation) Rabbath’s Cannon Ballista Rabbath’s Rise Rakshasa’s Great Katana Great Katana Dropped by Rakshasa Red Bear’s Claw Beast Claw Dropped by Red Bear Rellana’s Twinblade Light Greatsword Rellana’s Remembrance Repeating Crossbow Crossbow Fort of Reprimand Serpent Crest Shield Medium Shield Reward for Incursion Painting Puzzle Serpent Flail Flail Fog Rift Fort Shadow Sunflower Blossom Colossal Weapon Scadutree Avatar Remembrance Shield Of Night Small Shield Bonny Gaol Smithscript Axe Axe Taylew’s Ruined Forge Smithscript Cirque Backhand Blade Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Smithscript Dagger Throwing Blade Ruined Forge Lava Intake Smithscript Greathammer Great Hammer Taylew’s Ruined Forge Smithscript Shield Small Shield Taylew’s Ruined Forge Smithscript Spear Spear Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Spear Of The Impaler Great Spear Messmer Remembrance Spiraltree Seal Sacred Seal Reward for The Sacred Tower Painting Puzzle Spirit Glaive Halberd Charo’s Hidden Grave Spirit Sword Curved Sword Cerulean Coast West Spear Crossbow Crossbow Castle Front Staff Of The Great Beyond Glintsone Staff Metyr Remembrance Star-Lined Sword Katana Dropped by Demi-Human Queen Marigga Stone-Sheathed Sword Straight Sword Ruah Ancient Ruins Sun Realm Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Sun Realm Undead Swift Spear Spear Castle Front Sword Lance Heavy Thrusting Sword Commander Gaius Remembrance Sword Of Darkness Straight Sword Use Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Light at altar Sword Of Light Straight Sword Use Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Darkness at altar Sword Of Night Katana Dropped by Jolan (Iris of Occultation) Thiollier’s Hidden Needle Fist Dropped by Thiollier Tooth Whip Whip Bonny Village Velvet Sword of St. Trina Straight Sword Fissure Cross Verdigris Greatshield Greatshield Dropped by Moore Wolf Crest Shield Medium Shield Castle Ensis

That’s all of the new weapons available in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtee and where they are located. Given the variety on offer, we’d suggest giving multiple a try even if they are a weapon class that you wouldn’t typically use.

With all of these joining the already huge armory on offer in Elden Ring there will be no shortage of weapon diversity for even the most veteran of players.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on PC and consoles now.

