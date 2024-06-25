The Tarnished equips the Beast Claw
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

All New Weapons & How to Get Them in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You've got plenty to choose from.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 08:33 pm

Elden Ring was a game that had no shortage of unique weapons, but with the release of its first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree there is even more to choose from. If you’re thinking about trying something new, here’s the full list.

All New Weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Light Greatsword in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Shadow of the Erdtree introduces around 100 new weapons to Elden Ring, and many of these are for fresh weapon types. So you can get a gauge of what is now on offer, here’s a look at every new weapon added to the game with DLC 1.

WeaponTypeLocation
Ancient Meteoric Ore GreatswordColossal SwordRuined Forge of Starfall Past
Ansbach’s LongbowBowDropped by Ansbach
Anvil HammerColossal WeaponRuined Forge Lava Intake
Backhand BladeBackhand BladeScorched Ruins
Barbed Staff-SpearGreat SpearDropped by Jori, Elder Inquisitor
Beast ClawBeast ClawDropped by Logur The Beast Claw
Black Steel GreatshieldGreatshieldDropped by Black Knights
Black Steel TwinbladeTwinbladeWestern Camp, Scadu Altus
Bloodfiend’s ArmColossal WeaponDropped by Bloodfiends
Bone BowLight BowBelurat, Tower Settlement
Bonny Butchering KnifeGreataxeBonny Village
Carian Sorcery SwordThrusting SwordCastle Ensis
Carian Thrusting ShieldThrusting ShieldStorehouse, Back Section
Chilling Perfume BottlePerfume BottleLamenter’s Gaol
Claws Of NightClawDropped by Swordhand Of Night Anna
Curseblade’s CirqueBackhand BladeDropped by Curseblades
Dancing Blade of RanahCurved SwordDropped by Dancer of Ranah
Dane’s FootworkHand-To-HandDropped by Dryleaf Dane (Enir-Ilim)
Deadly Poison Perfume BottlePerfume BottleSold by Thiollier
Death Knight’s Longhaft AxeGreataxeDropped by Death Knight (Scorpion River Catacombs)
Death Knight’s Twin AxesAxeDropped by Death Knight (Fog Rift Catacombs)
Devonia’s HammerColossal WeaponDropped by Crucible Knight
Dragon-Hunter’s Great KatanaGreat KatanaDropped by Ancient Dragon-Man
Dryleaf ArtsHand-to-HandDropped by Dryleaf Dane (Moorth Ruins)
Dryleaf SealSacred SealRecluses’ River Downstream
Dueling ShieldThrusting ShieldSpecimen Storehouse
EuporiaTwinbladeEnir-Ilim
FalxCursed SwordDropped by the Hornsent
Fire Knight’s SealSacred SealShadow Keep Church District
Fire Knight’s ShortswordDaggerDropped by Fire Knights
Firespark Perfume BottlePerfume BottleCastle Front Grace
Flowerstone GavelHammerGiven by Dragon Communication Priestess
Forked-Tongue HatchetAxeDropped by Imps
Frenzyflame Perfume BottlePerfume BottleAbyssal Woods
Freyja’s GreatswordCurved GreatswordDropped by Freyja
Gazing FingerColossal WeaponMetyr, Mother of Fingers Remembrance
Golden Lion ShieldMedium ShieldGiven by Freyja
Golem FistFistTaylew’s Ruined Forge
Great KatanaGreat KatanaOutside Belurat
Greatsword Of DamnationGreatswordMidra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Remembrance
Greatsword Of Radahn (Light)Colossal SwordRadahn Remembrance
Greatsword Of Radahn (Heavy)Colossal SwordRadahn Remembrance
Greatsword Of SolitudeGreatswordDropped by Blackgoul Knight
Horned Warrior’s GreatswordCurved GreatswordDropped by Horned Warriors
Horned Warrior’s SwordCurved SwordDropped by Horned Warriors
Igon’s GreatbowGreatbowDropped by Igon
Lamentin VisageTorchLamenter’s Gaol
Leda’s SwordLight GreatswordDropped by Leda
Lightning Perfume BottlePerfume BottleCerulean Coast Grace
Lizard GreatswordGreatswordDropped by Imps
Madding HandFistDropped by Madding Hand
Main-gaucheDaggerShadow Keep
Maternal StaffGlintstone StaffDropped by Count Ymir
Messmer Soldier ShieldMedium ShieldDropped by Messmer Soldiers
Messmer Soldier’s AxeAxeDropped by Messmer Soldiers
Messmer Soldier’s SpearGreat SpearDropped by Messmer Soldiers
MiladyLight GreatswordCastle Ensis
Moonrithyll’s Knight SwordColossal SwordDropped by Moonrithyll Carian Knight
Nanaya’s TochTorchMidra’s Manse
Obsidian LaminaReaperDropped by Ansbach
PataFistChurch Of Benediction
Poisoned HandFistBelurat
Poleblade Of The BudHalberdDropped by Romina
Putrescence CleaverGreataxePutrescence Knight Remembrance
Queelign’s GreatswordHeavy Thrusting SwordDropped by Fire Knight Queelign (Iris of Occultation)
Rabbath’s CannonBallistaRabbath’s Rise
Rakshasa’s Great KatanaGreat KatanaDropped by Rakshasa
Red Bear’s ClawBeast ClawDropped by Red Bear
Rellana’s TwinbladeLight Greatsword Rellana’s Remembrance
Repeating CrossbowCrossbowFort of Reprimand
Serpent Crest ShieldMedium ShieldReward for Incursion Painting Puzzle
Serpent FlailFlailFog Rift Fort
Shadow Sunflower BlossomColossal WeaponScadutree Avatar Remembrance
Shield Of NightSmall ShieldBonny Gaol
Smithscript AxeAxeTaylew’s Ruined Forge
Smithscript CirqueBackhand BladeRuined Forge Of Starfall Past
Smithscript DaggerThrowing BladeRuined Forge Lava Intake
Smithscript GreathammerGreat HammerTaylew’s Ruined Forge
Smithscript ShieldSmall ShieldTaylew’s Ruined Forge
Smithscript SpearSpearRuined Forge Of Starfall Past
Spear Of The ImpalerGreat SpearMessmer Remembrance
Spiraltree SealSacred SealReward for The Sacred Tower Painting Puzzle
Spirit GlaiveHalberdCharo’s Hidden Grave
Spirit SwordCurved SwordCerulean Coast West
Spear CrossbowCrossbowCastle Front
Staff Of The Great BeyondGlintsone StaffMetyr Remembrance
Star-Lined SwordKatanaDropped by Demi-Human Queen Marigga
Stone-Sheathed SwordStraight SwordRuah Ancient Ruins
Sun Realm ShieldMedium ShieldDropped by Sun Realm Undead
Swift SpearSpearCastle Front
Sword LanceHeavy Thrusting SwordCommander Gaius Remembrance
Sword Of DarknessStraight SwordUse Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Light at altar
Sword Of LightStraight SwordUse Stone-Sheathed Sword or Sword Of Darkness at altar
Sword Of NightKatanaDropped by Jolan (Iris of Occultation)
Thiollier’s Hidden NeedleFistDropped by Thiollier
Tooth WhipWhipBonny Village
Velvet Sword of St. TrinaStraight SwordFissure Cross
Verdigris GreatshieldGreatshieldDropped by Moore
Wolf Crest ShieldMedium ShieldCastle Ensis

That’s all of the new weapons available in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtee and where they are located. Given the variety on offer, we’d suggest giving multiple a try even if they are a weapon class that you wouldn’t typically use.

With all of these joining the already huge armory on offer in Elden Ring there will be no shortage of weapon diversity for even the most veteran of players.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on PC and consoles now.

