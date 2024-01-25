Video Games

All Passive Skills in Palworld & What They Do, Listed

By
0
A player riding a dragon-like Pal in Palworld. This image is part of an article about how and where to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld.

When you’re breeding your Pals, you want to make sure they reproduce with the the best possible traits. Here is a list of all Passive Skills in Palworld, as well as an explanation as to what they do.

Recommended Videos

All Passive Skills in Palworld & What They Do, Listed

A Pal holding a gun. This image is part of an article about all passive skills in Palworld and what they do, listed.

In Palworld, every Pal you encounter comes equipped with a Passive Skill. As the name implies, these abilities are always quietly impacting how that creature operates and determines how it should best be used. Some Passive Skills make a Pal better suited to battling opponents, while others make it a more efficient workhorse around camp. You can’t select the Passive Skill a Pal comes with when you initially capture it, but when you begin breeding your captures, you’ll have a much steadier hand when it comes to controlling what skills are inherited by the offspring of the mating Pals.

Related: How & Where to Find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

There are MANY Passive Skills in Palworld, so don’t be discouraged if you can’t remember what they all are. Here’s a handy list, presented in alphabetical order, of all the Passive Skills in the game and what they mean for your Pals:

  • Abnormal: 10% decrease to incoming Neutral damage
  • Aggressive: Attacks are 10% stronger, Defence is 20% lower
  • Artisan: Work Speed is increased by 50%
  • Blood of the Dragon: 10% damage increase to all Dragon-Type attacks
  • Botanical Barrier: All incoming Grass-Type attacks are 10% weaker
  • Bottomless Stomach: Hunger decreases 15% faster than normal
  • Brave: Attack is increased by 10%
  • Brittle: Defence is decreased by 20%
  • Burly Body: Defence is increased by 20%
  • Capacitor: 10% damage increase to all Electric-Type attacks
  • Celestial Emperor: 20% damage increase to all Neutal-Type attacks
  • Cheery: All incoming Dark-Type attacks are 10% weaker
  • Clumsy: Work Speed is 10% slower than normal
  • Coldblooded: 10% damage increase to all Ice-Type attacks
  • Conceited: Work Speed is 10% faster, Defence is 20% lower
  • Coward: 10% decrease to all attacks
  • Dainty Eater: Hunger level decreases 10% slower than normal
  • Destructive: Sanity decreases 15% faster than normal
  • Diet Lover: Hunger Level dropping due to completed tasks is 15% less likely to occur.
  • Divine Dragon: 20% damage increase to all Dragon-Type attacks
  • Downtrodden: Defence is 10% lower than normal
  • Dragonkiller: All incoming Dragon-Type attacks hit for 10% less damage
  • Earth Emperor: 20% damage increase to all Ground-Type attacks
  • Earthquake Resistant: Ground-Type attacks hit for 10% less damage
  • Ferocious: 20% increase to attack
  • Flame Emperor: 20% damage increase to all Fire-Type attacks
  • Fragrant Foliage: Grass-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage
  • Glutton: Hunger Level decreases 10% faster than normal
  • Hard Skin: Defence is 10% higher than normal
  • Heated Body: All incoming Ice-Type attacks hit for 10% less damage
  • Hooligan: Attack is 15% higher than normal, Work Speed is 10% lower than normal
  • Hydromaniac: All Water-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage
  • Ice Emperor: 20% damage increase to all Ice-Type attacks
  • Insulated Body: Electric-Type attacks hit for 10% less damage

Related: How & Where to Find Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld

  • Legend: Attack is 20% higher than normal, Defence is 20% higher than normal, Movement Speed is 15% higher than normally.
  • Lord of the Underworld: Dark-Type attacks hit for 20% more damage
  • Lord of Lightning: Electric-Type attacks hit for 20% more damage
  • Logging Foreman: Player logging speed increased by 25%
  • Lord of the Sea: Water-Type attacks hit for 20% more damage
  • Lucky: Attack is 15% higher than normal, Work Speed is 15% higher than normal
  • Masochist: Attack is 15% lower than normal, Defence is 15% higher than normal
  • Mine Foreman: Player mining speed increased by 25%
  • Motivational Leader: Player movement speed increased by 25%
  • Musclehead: Attack is 30% higher than normal, Work Speed is 50% lower than normal
  • Nimble: Movement Speed is 10% higher than normal
  • Pacifist: Attack is 20% lower than normal
  • Positive Thinker: Sanity decreases 10% slower than normal
  • Power of Gaia: Ground-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage
  • Pyromaniac: Fire-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage
  • Runner: Movement Speed is 20% higher than normal
  • Sadist: Attack is 15% higher than normal, Defence is 15% lower than normal
  • Serious: Work Speed is 20% higher than normal
  • Slacker: Work Speed is 30% lower than normal
  • Spirit Emperor: Grass-Type attacks hit for 20% more damage
  • Stronghold Strategist: Player Defence is 10% higher than normal
  • Suntan Lover: All incoming Fire-Type damage is reduced by 10%
  • Swift: Movement Speed is 30% higher than normal
  • Unstable: Sanity decreases 10% faster than normal
  • Waterproof: All incoming Water-Type damage is reduced by 10%
  • Workaholic: Sanity decreases 15% slower than normal
  • Work Slave: Attack is 30% lower than normal, Work Speed is 30% higher than normal
  • Vanguard: Player attack is increased by 10%
  • Veil of Darkness: Dark-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage
  • Zen Mind: Neutral-Type attacks hit for 10% more damage

And those are all of the Passive Skills in Palworld and what they do.

Palworld Early Access is available now.

About the author

Brad Lang
Brad Lang has spent so much of his life playing video games that at some point, it almost became a given that he would eventually turn all those hours into a job. He has a Masters degree in Creative Writing, an adorable black cat named Nemesis (Yes, from Resident Evil) and was once attacked by a fruit bat for no apparent reason.
    More Stories by Brad Lang