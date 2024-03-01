All Patch Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Hotfix #20

It’s no secret that, while exciting, Patch 6 for Baldur’s Gate 3 also came with some of its own woes and issues. Hotfix #19 helped alleviate some of those issues, and Larian Studios has just pushed out another small update to clean up a few things. Here are the full patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #20.

First, Minthara’s AI behavior has been reined in a little, making it such that she’ll no longer randomly deviate from the party in Acts II and III. The other fixes are also pretty small, mostly focusing on other unintended character behavior, like Halsin not going to his position in Act II, or characters telling you they were too busy when you tried to talk to them.

In addition to that, with the release of Hotfix #20, Mac users will now be able to download and install Patch 6, which comes with the brand new kissing animations. Listed below are all of the fixes included in Hotfix #20:

Introduced a few crash safeguards to ensure that when a savegame fails to load, you’ll be sent back to the Main Menu.

Fixed some issues causing the second player on split screen to have a black screen for 30 seconds.

Fixed a bug preventing you from opening containers (like the Camp Supply Sack) while trading if you selected a different character from the one who initiated the trade. This also fixed a sneaky money exploit.

Fixed a bug causing the environment to never take its turn, blocking combat from progressing.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat if there were still some bats remaining after you defeated Cazador.

Fixed an infinite loot bug that would duplicate Herdmaster Skardjall’s Scale Mail every time you removed the Whipping Cane from his body.

Fixed a bug causing the crime dialogue for trespassing to get spammed beside the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed some banding and shader issues in cinematics that were causing VFX artefacts on faces at certain angles.

Fixed Minthara sometimes not following the party in Act II or Act III.

Fixed a case where Halsin wouldn’t move to his position when you arrived at Last Light in Act II.

Fixed an issue where Minthara wouldn’t leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers.

Fixed an issue causing characters to tell you they were too busy to talk to you when you tried to speak to them. They were lying.

Fixed missing tab textures in the Trade UI.

Hid the filter tabs for traders when bartering with them, these will be reintroduced in a future update pending further testing.

Fixed a potential crash when preloading complex cinematics.

This Hotfix is now available on all consoles, PC, and Mac. And that about does it for all of the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #20.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC and consoles.