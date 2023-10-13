All Patch Notes for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)’s October 12 Update

Counter-Strike 2 is here, replacing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive which launched over ten years ago. And to keep things running smoothly, Valve has released another patch for this online shooter. If you’re curious as to what the patch fixes, here are all patch notes for Counter-Strike 2’s October 12 update.

There aren’t too many gameplay changes in this patch, it’s mostly a case of bug squashing. That said, there are a few maps tweaks included, to the Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo maps.

The ‘”Smooth Criminal” foot pinning bug’ has been fixed, too. It appears that the bug wasn’t just silly, it actually gave you a gameplay advantage. Speaking of silly, players can no longer clip through ceilings.

So what else does the patch fix? Here are all the patch notes.

When a server disagrees about a player’s loadout, such as when a match starts during a patch, the buy menu will now reflect the server-authoritative loadout

Fixed a case where players could clip through ceilings

Made adjustments to character shaders to improve player visibility

Fixed the “Smooth Criminal” foot pinning bug

Adjusted team select and team intro knife animations to work with Shadow Daggers

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo

Added “Player Color” option to “HUD Color” setting that will make the HUD match your or your spectator target’s player color in competitive modes

Changed “Use Player Colors on Team ID” default to “Yes”

Added “Large Player Count” setting to replace player avatars with team player count in the mini-scoreboard during the active portion of rounds

Fixed a bug where graffiti changes mid-match were delayed

Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers

New Screenshot button – captures a screenshot of the game window and saves a .png file to disk. Using “Inspect” with the gray or green backgrounds saves the .png with the UI elements hidden and a transparent background

Added Inferno and Ancient preview maps (workshop_preview_inferno and workshop_preview_ancient)

Workshop Item Editor – Integrated help system contains detailed guides when you see (More Help: Shift+F1) in the tool tip. These detailed guides contain important information about PBR color ranges, wear/durability masking alpha values, and much more.

And those are all the patch notes for Counter-Strike 2’s October 12 update.

