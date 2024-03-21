All Patch Notes for FF7 Rebirth Update 1.020

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released to widespread critical acclaim late last month, and it’s a pretty damn polished game right out the gate. Still, there are a few minor tweaks and improvements to be made, and Square Enix has just pushed out update 1.020 to address a few bugs, and also add some new graphical options for players to check out.

There aren’t any major changes to be found here, but this update does fix some crucial bugs that could prevent players from progressing through certain quests. The headlining feature here is the inclusion of new difficulty settings for the Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits mini-games, which can be a pain.

Here are the full patch notes and changes in FFVII Rebirth update 1.020:

Fixed typos and omissions in some text.

Fixed a bug that occurs on the map under certain conditions when moving Cloud around.

Fixed a bug in battle in which Red XIII’s abilities “Lunatic High” and “Watcher’s Spirit” could be easily canceled.

Fixed a bug in battle in which enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.

Fixed a progress bug that occurred during quests under certain conditions.

Improved frame rate and overall game stability.

Added “Sharp” and “Soft” options to the Performance Mode display settings.

Improved the graphics quality.

The camera’s reverse setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.

The camera’s reverse setting is now applied to the sharpshooting mini-game camera.

Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy in the “Mythril Mine” location.

Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the mini-games “Fort Condor” and “Gears and Gambits.”

Again, these are all relatively minor changes, but they should help provide a much smoother experience overall. The Mythril Mine section of the game, in particular, definitely could’ve used a little bit more guidance in the original release, and this patch helps to rectify that.

There are several other mini-games in FFVII Rebirth that certainly continue to be quite stress-inducing, so hopefully Square Enix will roll out another patch to help with those as well.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available on PS5.