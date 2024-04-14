All Patch Notes for Lethal Company The Hopping Update Version 50

Lethal Company is the game that just keeps giving. And now, with Version 50, we’re treated with brand new items, monsters, and some quality-of-life updates. Here’s Lethal Company’s The Hopping Update’s full patch notes listed.

There’s nothing better than running through a facility with a monster at your heels, desperately trying to eat you before you make it back to the ship. And with The Hopping Update, not only do we have two new monsters, we have some new items and suits, and an entirely new forest moon called Adamance. Let’s dive right into the Lethal Company version 50 patch notes.

Developer Notes: Hi, it’s been a long time, but at long last I have another lethal update to bring you! I hope you’ll forgive me for suggesting in a previous post here that lethal updates would be somewhat regular and predictable—that was a bit naïve of me. Sorry, I’m just not working like I have a quota, because that would be ironic.



New additions include:

A new forest moon, Adamance

Reworked Dine’s exterior

Two new entities outdoors, one new entity indoors

Added Easter eggs which can be thrown.

Two new suits in the rotating shop + a disco ball

You can now run down slopes faster.

A new hazard/trap indoors

Changes

The bell now makes chimes when dropped (which will alert enemies within a large radius.)

Baboon hawks now spawn in groups of two, have 4 HP instead of 6, and do less damage when stabbing the player.

Various small changes to the scrap output and spawn rates in moons, with the goal of making more moons rewarding to go to.

It’s possible to bounce off walls when hitting them at a steep angle.

Slightly increased the weight of the shovel, to make each player less of a self-sufficient killing machine.

Fixed crouch-sprinting; previously, pressing the crouch button while sprinting would cause you to crouch and then uncrouch at the same time; when spamming the key, this made it possible to sprint without making noise.

Falling out of bounds no longer teleports you to the main entrance of the facility I know this kind of change might seem antagonistic to speed-runners, etc. But these made it possible to bypass Lethal Company’s design and mechanics without requiring any more skill or strategy; I guess it would also make speed runs of Lethal Company less accessible to people who don’t want to (or can’t) spam a button very fast on the regular. As a side side note, I had targeted the jetpack’s crazy efficiency for this same reason (safely bypassing part of the game), but I’ve realized it has an irreplaceable purpose as the most wacky gimmick item, so I will respect that.

Since the manor layouts are generally more spread out than the facility layouts, manors will now always generate smaller when loaded. This was mostly an issue on Titan, which had a significant chance to generate absurdly large manors. To compensate, the size multiplier of indoor levels in Rend and Dine have been increased, which should result in them feeling the same as before. Dine now has the same size as Rend.



In the next update I want to add more creatures outside and inside, and I will probably focus a little less on end-game content for a while. I also still want to add more variety to interiors.

