Tips for Getting More Views in Content Warning

Just like Lethal Company, Content Warning also has a quota for you to hit. The number of views you need to get will increase with each run and each video you shoot, and that can be a daunting task. Here are some essential tips for helping you get more views in Content Warning.

How to Get More Views in Content Warning

To be successful in Content Warning, you need to think like a content creator basically. Make sure your video is focused on the action and the funny things, make sure you have an intro and outro, and finally, try to increase the quality of the video itself as much as possible. We’ll go into more detail down below.

Film Your Intro and Outro

Every good video needs a proper intro and outro. Right before you enter the ship, switch the camera to selfie mode and say a few words of introduction to your viewers. This doesn’t need to be long at all, but it’ll get the SpookTube algorithm to look on your video more favorably.

Similarly, once a run is complete, end off the video with an outro. Even if you’re the only survivor left, you’ll want to cap things off with an outro by switching to selfie mode again and saying a few words to wrap a bow on everything.

Use the Boom Mic and Clapper

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

While you might be tempted to just go for the flashlights and healing items at first, don’t sleep on the Boom Mic and Clapper, which I’ve found to be the real money-makers of Content Warning. These two gadgets will drastically improve the quality of your video and make it more entertaining overall for your viewers.

The Boom Mic, in particular, should be used whenever you encounter a monster or if you’re in an area with creepy noises. This will amplify the sounds in the game, making your video a lot scarier, thus attracting more views.

On the other hand, the Clapper straight up increases the views you get with fun transitions and sound effects. Both of these items are essential for your runs, so make sure you get at least one of them, even early on.

Only Film the Scary Stuff

As for what you should actually film in Content Warning, I’ve found that there’s really little to no point in trying to film establishing shots or showing the environments of the ship when there’s nothing going on, especially if you’ve already shown them before. Save the footage for when you find a monster, or really anything that’s spooky at all.

I’ve included a list of things down below that work really well for filming:

Monsters

Emoting near a monster

Teammates getting attacked by monsters

Teammates falling down or getting hurt in any way

Teammate corpses

Emoting next to a teammate’s corpse

That last one might sound a little morbid, but hey, you gotta do what you gotta do to rack up those views. It’s worth noting that you’ll also get more views the more unique monsters you find. Fighting off the monsters is also great if you’ve got the Goo Ball or Shock Stick.

As you’re exploring the ship, it’s also worth filming any new areas you encounter, or any unique items you come across. For instance, whatever items or traps you find as you’re exploring are worth filming at least once for views.

And that’s pretty much it. As long as you’re focusing on unique content and combat in Content Warning, you should be able to gain a ton of views.

