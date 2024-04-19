Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a humanoid creature, black and white patterns on its skin, with its toothy mouth open.
All Patch Notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Version 1.002.003

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may not have any DLC in the works, so far as Insomniac has revealed, but this swing-em-up is still getting fixes and tweaks. If you’re wondering what the latest update does, here are all patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update version 1.002.003.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This image is part of an article about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes.

There are a handful of tweaks, several fixing issues with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s many suits. The patch also makes the game more stable and allows you to skip a previously unskippable puzzle. One of the coolest features in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that you can skip puzzles if you’re just here for the baddie-punching and web-slinging. 

But perhaps the most important fix of all is that it fixes a bug that was deleting users’ save data. I’ve never forgiven the Tomb Raider reboot for wiping my progress, so I understand how infuriating that can be. However, while it squashes that bug, it looks like if your save data is already gone – it’s gone for good.  

Here are the patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 v1.002.003:

Patch Notes:

The latest patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, v1.002.003, brings stability fixes and addresses commonly reported issues from the community. Please see below to read more about our latest patch update. 

Suit Fixes

  • Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit
  • Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry
  • Addressed an issue where Peter’s Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask
  • Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter’s Iron Spider Suit

Game

  • Addressed an issue where some users’ save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000
  • Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file
  • Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the “Sunset” Time of Day setting
  • Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn’t show up when avoiding the security guard in the “Roll Like We Used To” flashback mission
  • Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn’t show up to pick up Dima’s steak in NG+
  • Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage

General

  • Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world
  • Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups

Accessibility

  • Addressed an issue where accessibility presets would reset any additional customizations on death, restart, or reloading checkpoint
  • Addressed missing High Contrast shaders during the EMF Prospect Park Bee Drone mission
  • Addressed an issue where the screen reader would automatically turn off when selecting a New Game save slot
  • Addressed an issue where the screen reader would not properly read certain text, including confirmation windows, the initial shortcut menu on setup, 120hz display mode confirmation, and more
  • Added Skip Puzzle option to the tether puzzle in Make Your Own Choices

And those are all patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update version 1.002.003.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now for PlayStation 5.

