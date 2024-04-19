Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may not have any DLC in the works, so far as Insomniac has revealed, but this swing-em-up is still getting fixes and tweaks. If you’re wondering what the latest update does, here are all patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update version 1.002.003.

Recommended Videos

There are a handful of tweaks, several fixing issues with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s many suits. The patch also makes the game more stable and allows you to skip a previously unskippable puzzle. One of the coolest features in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that you can skip puzzles if you’re just here for the baddie-punching and web-slinging.

But perhaps the most important fix of all is that it fixes a bug that was deleting users’ save data. I’ve never forgiven the Tomb Raider reboot for wiping my progress, so I understand how infuriating that can be. However, while it squashes that bug, it looks like if your save data is already gone – it’s gone for good.

Here are the patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 v1.002.003:

Patch Notes:

The latest patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, v1.002.003, brings stability fixes and addresses commonly reported issues from the community. Please see below to read more about our latest patch update.

Suit Fixes

Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit

Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry

Addressed an issue where Peter’s Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask

Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter’s Iron Spider Suit

Related: Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?

Game

Addressed an issue where some users’ save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000

Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file

Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the “Sunset” Time of Day setting

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn’t show up when avoiding the security guard in the “Roll Like We Used To” flashback mission

Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn’t show up to pick up Dima’s steak in NG+

Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage

General

Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world

Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups

Accessibility

Addressed an issue where accessibility presets would reset any additional customizations on death, restart, or reloading checkpoint

Addressed missing High Contrast shaders during the EMF Prospect Park Bee Drone mission

Addressed an issue where the screen reader would automatically turn off when selecting a New Game save slot

Addressed an issue where the screen reader would not properly read certain text, including confirmation windows, the initial shortcut menu on setup, 120hz display mode confirmation, and more

Added Skip Puzzle option to the tether puzzle in Make Your Own Choices

And those are all patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update version 1.002.003.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now for PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more