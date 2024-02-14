All Persona 3 Reload Stats Explained (Social, Combat, Persona)

This might not be obvious from the start, but there are a lot of stats to keep track of in Persona 3 Reload. The worst part is, it’s not always obvious what each one does. Here’s what every stat does in Persona 3 Reload.

All Persona 3 Reload Stat Types

There are three different types of stats you need to be aware of in Persona 3 Reload, as listed below:

Social stats

Combat stats

Persona stats

Each category allows you to excel in a different area in the game, and you’ll need to pay attention to all three if you want to go far. Below, we’ll go into more detail about each category, what they do, and how you can increase them.

How Social Stats Work

We’ll start with the easy one. You have three Social stats in Persona 3 Reload: Courage, Charm, and Academics. These don’t have any bearing on your combat ability, but they do determine what kind of activities you can take part in, and what Social Links you can start.

For instance, you can’t enter Club Escapade without level 2 in Courage, and you can’t start Mitsuru’s Social Link without level 6 in Academics.

There are six levels in total for each Social stat, and you’ll need to max them all out if you want to see every Social Link in the game. Here are all the ways you can increase your Social stats in Persona 3 Reload:

Social Stat How to Increase Courage – Watch DVDs

– Use the shared computer

– Watch movies at the cinema

– Work part-time at the cinema

– Karaoke

– Take on the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger Charm – Watch DVDs

– Use the shared computer

– Watch movies at the cinema

– Drink Pheromone Coffee at Chagall

– Work part-time at Chagall

– Clear the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger Academics – Watch DVDs

– Use the shared computer

– Watch movies at the cinema

– Study at the Library after school or in your room

– Offer money at Naganaki Shrine

– Clear the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger

How Combat Stats Work

The protagonist is the only character you need to worry about when it comes to combat stats. As you level up, you’ll also see gains in the following categories:

HP

SP

HP determines how much health you have, while SP determines how much mana you have to use your magic abilities. In addition to that, you also have your Attack and Defense stats, which are pretty self-explanatory. The former determines how much damage you deal, while the latter determines how much damage you take.

Your HP and SP will go up as you level up, while your Attack and Defense stats can be increased by equipping better weapons and armor. Attack and Defense are also affected by what Persona you have equipped, as a Persona with higher St, for instance, will let you deal more physical damage.

How Persona Stats Work

Persona stats are just a little bit more complex, and they apply to your equipped Personas, as well as your party members. Here’s a breakdown of each one:

Persona Stat Effect St Represents strength and physical damage. Ma Represents magic and magical damage. En Represents endurance, which determines your defense and how much damage you can take. Ag Represents agility, which determines your place in the turn order. Lu Represents luck, which is taken into account when using certain skills involving status afflictions or insta-death abilities.

When your party members level up, their Persona stats will increase. The same goes for the protagonist’s equipped Persona.

Aside from leveling up, you can also increase individual stats by using Incense items, which are primarily obtained through request rewards, or by opening chests in Tartarus.

And that’s everything you need to know about how all the stats work in Persona 3 Reload.