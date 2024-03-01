Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Playable Characters in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:48 pm
FF7 Rebirth Characters
Screenshot by Escapist

The much-anticipated sequel is here and Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth does not disappoint. As the game continues where is left off, players may wonder just who will be added to the playable characters in the second part of this trilogy.

Recommended Videos

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake players had the option to switch who they directly controlled in the party or stick to Cloud and issue orders to the rest of the group. The ability to control the other characters enabled the players to have a wide range of abilities to interact with the surrounding world in ways that they would not have been able to if they could only control Cloud. FF7 Rebirth follows suit with this and adds even more for players to experience.

FF7 Rebirth Playable Characters and Abilities

The playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth expand from the four playable characters of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. New characters are added including two characters who can be temporally controlled. Below is a list of the playable characters and their abilities so players can plan their party dynamics.

CharacterAbilities
Cloud FF7 RebirthCloudBraver; Triple Slash; Focused Thrust; Assess; Disorder; Prime Mode; Infinity’s End; Blade Burst Conterstance; Firebolt Blade
Barret FF7 RebirthBarretSteelskin; Focused Shot; Maximum Fury; Bonus Round; Lifesaver; Charging Uppercut; Smackdown; Point Blank; Turbulent Spirit
Tifa FF7 RebirthTifaUnbridled Strength; Divekick; Fucused Strike; Reverse Gale; Overpower; Starshower; Chi Trap; Infettered Fury; True Strike
Aerith FF7 RebirthAerithSoul Drain; Sorcerous Storm; Arcane Ward; Radiant Ward
Red XIII FF7 RebirthRed XIIISidewinder; Stardust Ray; Sentinel Stance; Crescent Claw
Yuffie FF7 RebirthYuffieTBD
Cait Sith FF7 RebirthCait SithTBD

Two of the newest additions to the lineup, Yuffie and Cait Sith, are not available at the beginning of the game. Yuffie does not become a playable character until players reach the Junon region. Cait Sith is not available until after players get through the Gold Saucer.

The two temporary playable characters are Sephiroth and Zack. Sephiroth is playable during the Nibelheim Incident flashback as seen in the demo while Zack is a playable character at the very start of the game, throwing the players right into the action as well as giving them more of that good Final Fantasy 7 trauma.

There are a couple of characters who appear in the game but are not playable characters similar to Red XIII not being a playable character in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Those characters are Cid and Vincent Valentine, two future party members who will most likely be playable in the final installment of the trilogy.

If you want more information, find out where the point of no return is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth so you know just where to save before finishing the game.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Unlock Hard Mode in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Hard Mode in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Old Is Tifa in FF7 Rebirth
Tifa Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Old Is Tifa in FF7 Rebirth
Sam Stone Sam Stone Feb 29, 2024
Read Article What Does the “A” Stand for in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Pokemon Legends Z-A Release Hub Cover
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Does the “A” Stand for in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock Hard Mode in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Hard Mode in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Old Is Tifa in FF7 Rebirth
Tifa Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Old Is Tifa in FF7 Rebirth
Sam Stone Sam Stone Feb 29, 2024
Read Article What Does the “A” Stand for in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Pokemon Legends Z-A Release Hub Cover
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Does the “A” Stand for in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 29, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.