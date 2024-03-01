All Playable Characters in FF7 Rebirth

The much-anticipated sequel is here and Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth does not disappoint. As the game continues where is left off, players may wonder just who will be added to the playable characters in the second part of this trilogy.

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake players had the option to switch who they directly controlled in the party or stick to Cloud and issue orders to the rest of the group. The ability to control the other characters enabled the players to have a wide range of abilities to interact with the surrounding world in ways that they would not have been able to if they could only control Cloud. FF7 Rebirth follows suit with this and adds even more for players to experience.

FF7 Rebirth Playable Characters and Abilities

The playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth expand from the four playable characters of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. New characters are added including two characters who can be temporally controlled. Below is a list of the playable characters and their abilities so players can plan their party dynamics.

Character Abilities Cloud Braver; Triple Slash; Focused Thrust; Assess; Disorder; Prime Mode; Infinity’s End; Blade Burst Conterstance; Firebolt Blade Barret Steelskin; Focused Shot; Maximum Fury; Bonus Round; Lifesaver; Charging Uppercut; Smackdown; Point Blank; Turbulent Spirit Tifa Unbridled Strength; Divekick; Fucused Strike; Reverse Gale; Overpower; Starshower; Chi Trap; Infettered Fury; True Strike Aerith Soul Drain; Sorcerous Storm; Arcane Ward; Radiant Ward Red XIII Sidewinder; Stardust Ray; Sentinel Stance; Crescent Claw Yuffie TBD Cait Sith TBD

Two of the newest additions to the lineup, Yuffie and Cait Sith, are not available at the beginning of the game. Yuffie does not become a playable character until players reach the Junon region. Cait Sith is not available until after players get through the Gold Saucer.

The two temporary playable characters are Sephiroth and Zack. Sephiroth is playable during the Nibelheim Incident flashback as seen in the demo while Zack is a playable character at the very start of the game, throwing the players right into the action as well as giving them more of that good Final Fantasy 7 trauma.

There are a couple of characters who appear in the game but are not playable characters similar to Red XIII not being a playable character in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Those characters are Cid and Vincent Valentine, two future party members who will most likely be playable in the final installment of the trilogy.

If you want more information, find out where the point of no return is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth so you know just where to save before finishing the game.