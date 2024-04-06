All Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards

Once you enter the upper levels in Pokemon GO, you’ll need more than just XP to reach the next level. From levels 40 to 50, trainers will have a list of tasks to tick off before they can advance to the next stage. If you want to plan ahead, we’re breaking down what you’ll need to level up and what each new level will reward.
Pokemon GO Levels and Rewards For Levels 2-40
New players picking up Pokemon GO begin at level 1, which means there are no level requirements or rewards to reach that rank. From then on, it’s a grind for XP to reach the next level until you hit Level 40. Here is the required XP you’ll need to hit each new level, as well as what you’ll get for leveling up.
|Level
|XP Required to Reach
|Total XP
|Rewards
|2
|1,000 XP
|1,000 XP
|10 Poke Balls
|3
|2,000 XP
|3,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
|4
|3,000 XP
|6,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
|5
|4,000 XP
|10,000 XP
|20 Poke Balls
10 Potions
10 Revives
1 Incense
Unlock access to Gyms, Potions, & Revives
|6
|5,000 XP
|15,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
1 Incubator
|7
|6,000 XP
|21,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
1 Incense
|8
|7,000 XP
|28,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Lure Module
Unlocks access to Razz Berries
|9
|8,000 XP
|36,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
3 Razz berries
1 Lucky Egg
|10
|9,000 XP
|45,000 XP
|20 Poke Balls
20 Super Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module
Unlocks access to Super Potions
|11
|10,000 XP
|55,000 XP
|15 Poke Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
|
|12
|10,000 XP
|65,000 XP
|20 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Beries
Unlocks access to Great Balls
|13
|10,000 XP
|75,000 XP
|10 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
|14
|10,000 XP
|85,000 XP
|10 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
|15
|15,000 XP
|100,000 XP
|15 Great Balls
20 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module
Unlocks access to Hyper Potions
|16
|20,000 XP
|120,000 XP
|10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
|17
|20,000 XP
|140,000 XP
|10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
|18
|20,000 XP
|160,000 XP
|10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
|19
|25,000 XP
|185,000 XP
|15 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
|20
|25,000 XP
|210,000 XP
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Hyper Potions
20 Revives
20 Razz Berries
2 Incense
2 Lucky Eggs
2 Incubators
2 Lure Modules
Unlocks access to Ultra Balls
|21
|50,000 XP
|260,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
|
|22
|75,000 XP
|335,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
|23
|100,000 XP
|435,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
|24
|125,000 XP
|560,000 XP
|15 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
|25
|150,000 XP
|710, 000 XP
|25 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
15 Revives
15 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module
Unlocks access to Max Potions
|26
|190,000 XP
|900,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
|27
|200,000 XP
|1,100,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
|28
|250,000 XP
|1,350,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
|29
|300,000 XP
|1,650,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
|30
|350,000 XP
|2,000,000 XP
|30 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
3 Incenses
3 Lucky Eggs
3 Incubators
3 Lure Modules
Unlocks access to Max Revives
|31
|500,000 XP
|2,500,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
|
|32
|500,000 XP
|3,000,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
|33
|750,000 XP
|3,750,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
|34
|1,000,000 XP
|4,750,000 XP
|10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
|35
|1,250,000 XP
|6,000,000 XP
|30 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
2 Incenses
1 Lucky Egg
1 Lure Module
|36
|1,500,000 XP
|7,500,000 XP
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
|37
|2,000,000 XP
|9,500,000 XP
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
|38
|2,500,000 XP
|12,000,000 XP
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
|39
|3,000,000 XP
|15,000,000 XP
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
|40
|5,000,000 XP
|20,000,000 XP
|40 Ultra Balls
40 Max Potions
40 Max Revives
40 Razz Berries
4 Incense
4 Lucky Eggs
4 Incubators
4 Lure Modules
Keep in mind that when you level up, you’ll get your rewards even if your bag is full. However, an overfull bag means you won’t be able to spin PokeStops or Gym discs, so you may want to invest your PokeCoins in bag expansions as you reach these higher levels to make space for your level-up goodies.
Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards for Levels 41-50
Currently, Pokemon GO levels cap at 50. If you want to get to the highest level, you’ll need to satisfy some additional level-up requirements, outlined below.
|Level
|XP Required to Reach
|Total XP
|Challenges Required
|Rewards
|41
|6,000,000 XP
|26,000,000 XP
|Power up Legendary Pokemon 20 Times
Win 30 Raids
Catch 200 Pokemon in one day
Earn 5 Gold Medals
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
|42
|7,500,000 XP
|33,350,000 XP
|Evolve Eevee into all 8 evolutions
Evolve Pokemon using items 15 Times
Make 3 Excellent throws
Use 200 berries to catch Pokemon
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Nanab Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
|43
|9,000,000 XP
|42,500,000 XP
|Earn 100,000 Stardust
Use 200 super-effective Charged Attacks
Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon
Earn 5 Platinum Medals
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Silver Pinap berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
New Avatar Pose
Pawniard Encounter
|44
|11,000,000 XP
|53,500,000 XP
|Win 30 Great League Trainer Battles
Win 30 Ultra League Trainer Battles
Win 30 Master League Trainer Battles
Battle via the GO Battle League 20 Times
|20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
|45
|13,000,000 XP
|66,500,000 XP
|Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts
Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders 50 Times
Earn 10 Platinum Medals
|40 Ultra Balls
40 Max Revives
1 Elite Fast TM
2 Rare Candy XL
2 Incense
2 Lucky Eggs
1 Super Incubator
2 Lure Modules
Prized Poke Ball Avatar Pose
|46
|15,500,000 XP
|82,000,000 XP
|Complete 100 Field Research Tasks
Take a Snapshot 7 Days in a Row
Make 50 Excellent Throws
Hatch 30 Eggs
|30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
|47
|18,000,000 XP
|100,000,000 XP
|Win 30 Raids with a Pokemon team of unique species
Win a 3-star Raid with a Pokemon 1500 CP or below
Power up 3 Pokemon to Max CP
Earn 20 Platinum Medals
|30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Nanab Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Avatar Pose
|48
|21,000,000 XP
|121,000,000 XP
|Get 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy Pokemon
Earn 300 Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon
Walk 200 KM with your Buddy Pokemon
Walk 25 KM in a week 8 different times
|30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
|49
|25,000,000 XP
|146,000,000 XP
|Make 10 Trades of Pokemon caught at least 300 KM apart
Get 50 Lucky Pokemon through Trades
Send 500 Gifts to Friends
Earn 35 Platinum Medals
|30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Avatar Item
|50
|30,000,000 XP
|176,000,000 XP
|Make 999 Excellent Throws
Catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter
Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times with Pokemon 2500 CP or less
Reach Rank 10 in GO Battle League
|50 Ultra Balls
50 Max Potions
1 Elite Charged TM
2 Rare Candy XL
5 Incense
5 Lucky Eggs
5 Super Incubators
5 Lure Modules
Poke Ball Twist Avatar Pose
Players continue to accrue XP once they reach Level 50, but as of now, you cannot level up beyond this point. Once upon a time, the level cap was Level 40, with 10 additional levels added in 2020. This suggests that we might see higher levels available in the game eventually, and they’ll likely come with more challenges to beat.