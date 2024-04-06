All Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards

Once you enter the upper levels in Pokemon GO, you’ll need more than just XP to reach the next level. From levels 40 to 50, trainers will have a list of tasks to tick off before they can advance to the next stage. If you want to plan ahead, we’re breaking down what you’ll need to level up and what each new level will reward.

Pokemon GO Levels and Rewards For Levels 2-40

New players picking up Pokemon GO begin at level 1, which means there are no level requirements or rewards to reach that rank. From then on, it’s a grind for XP to reach the next level until you hit Level 40. Here is the required XP you’ll need to hit each new level, as well as what you’ll get for leveling up.

Level XP Required to Reach Total XP Rewards 2 1,000 XP 1,000 XP 10 Poke Balls 3 2,000 XP 3,000 XP 15 Poke Balls 4 3,000 XP 6,000 XP 15 Poke Balls 5 4,000 XP 10,000 XP 20 Poke Balls

10 Potions

10 Revives

1 Incense



Unlock access to Gyms, Potions, & Revives 6 5,000 XP 15,000 XP 15 Poke Balls

10 Potions

5 Revives

1 Incubator 7 6,000 XP 21,000 XP 15 Poke Balls

10 Potions

5 Revives

1 Incense 8 7,000 XP 28,000 XP 15 Poke Balls

10 Potions

5 Revives

10 Razz Berries

1 Lure Module



Unlocks access to Razz Berries 9 8,000 XP 36,000 XP 15 Poke Balls

10 Potions

5 Revives

3 Razz berries

1 Lucky Egg 10 9,000 XP 45,000 XP 20 Poke Balls

20 Super Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries

1 Incense

1 Lucky Egg

1 Incubator

1 Lure Module



Unlocks access to Super Potions 11 10,000 XP 55,000 XP 15 Poke Balls

10 Super Potions

3 Revives

3 Razz Berries 12 10,000 XP 65,000 XP 20 Great Balls

10 Super Potions

3 Revives

3 Razz Beries



Unlocks access to Great Balls 13 10,000 XP 75,000 XP 10 Great Balls

10 Super Potions

3 Revives

3 Razz Berries 14 10,000 XP 85,000 XP 10 Great Balls

10 Super Potions

3 Revives

3 Razz Berries 15 15,000 XP 100,000 XP 15 Great Balls

20 Hyper Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries

1 Incense

1 Lucky Egg

1 Incubator

1 Lure Module



Unlocks access to Hyper Potions 16 20,000 XP 120,000 XP 10 Great Balls

10 Hyper Potions

5 Revives

5 Razz Berries 17 20,000 XP 140,000 XP 10 Great Balls

10 Hyper Potions

5 Revives

5 Razz Berries 18 20,000 XP 160,000 XP 10 Great Balls

10 Hyper Potions

5 Revives

5 Razz Berries 19 25,000 XP 185,000 XP 15 Great Balls

10 Hyper Potions

5 Revives

5 Razz Berries 20 25,000 XP 210,000 XP 20 Ultra Balls

20 Hyper Potions

20 Revives

20 Razz Berries

2 Incense

2 Lucky Eggs

2 Incubators

2 Lure Modules



Unlocks access to Ultra Balls 21 50,000 XP 260,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

10 Hyper Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries 22 75,000 XP 335,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

10 Hyper Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries 23 100,000 XP 435,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

10 Hyper Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries 24 125,000 XP 560,000 XP 15 Ultra Balls

10 Hyper Potions

10 Revives

10 Razz Berries 25 150,000 XP 710, 000 XP 25 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

15 Revives

15 Razz Berries

1 Incense

1 Lucky Egg

1 Incubator

1 Lure Module



Unlocks access to Max Potions 26 190,000 XP 900,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Revives

15 Razz Berries 27 200,000 XP 1,100,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Revives

15 Razz Berries 28 250,000 XP 1,350,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Revives

15 Razz Berries 29 300,000 XP 1,650,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Revives

15 Razz Berries 30 350,000 XP 2,000,000 XP 30 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

3 Incenses

3 Lucky Eggs

3 Incubators

3 Lure Modules



Unlocks access to Max Revives 31 500,000 XP 2,500,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

15 Razz Berries 32 500,000 XP 3,000,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

15 Razz Berries 33 750,000 XP 3,750,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

15 Razz Berries 34 1,000,000 XP 4,750,000 XP 10 Ultra Balls

15 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

15 Razz Berries 35 1,250,000 XP 6,000,000 XP 30 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

2 Incenses

1 Lucky Egg

1 Lure Module 36 1,500,000 XP 7,500,000 XP 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries 37 2,000,000 XP 9,500,000 XP 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries 38 2,500,000 XP 12,000,000 XP 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries 39 3,000,000 XP 15,000,000 XP 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries 40 5,000,000 XP 20,000,000 XP 40 Ultra Balls

40 Max Potions

40 Max Revives

40 Razz Berries

4 Incense

4 Lucky Eggs

4 Incubators

4 Lure Modules

Keep in mind that when you level up, you’ll get your rewards even if your bag is full. However, an overfull bag means you won’t be able to spin PokeStops or Gym discs, so you may want to invest your PokeCoins in bag expansions as you reach these higher levels to make space for your level-up goodies.

Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards for Levels 41-50

Currently, Pokemon GO levels cap at 50. If you want to get to the highest level, you’ll need to satisfy some additional level-up requirements, outlined below.

Level XP Required to Reach Total XP Challenges Required Rewards 41 6,000,000 XP 26,000,000 XP Power up Legendary Pokemon 20 Times



Win 30 Raids



Catch 200 Pokemon in one day



Earn 5 Gold Medals 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL 42 7,500,000 XP 33,350,000 XP Evolve Eevee into all 8 evolutions



Evolve Pokemon using items 15 Times



Make 3 Excellent throws



Use 200 berries to catch Pokemon 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Nanab Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL 43 9,000,000 XP 42,500,000 XP Earn 100,000 Stardust



Use 200 super-effective Charged Attacks



Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon



Earn 5 Platinum Medals 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Silver Pinap berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

New Avatar Pose

Pawniard Encounter 44 11,000,000 XP 53,500,000 XP Win 30 Great League Trainer Battles



Win 30 Ultra League Trainer Battles



Win 30 Master League Trainer Battles



Battle via the GO Battle League 20 Times 20 Ultra Balls

20 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

20 Razz Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL 45 13,000,000 XP 66,500,000 XP Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts



Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon



Defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders 50 Times



Earn 10 Platinum Medals 40 Ultra Balls

40 Max Revives

1 Elite Fast TM

2 Rare Candy XL

2 Incense

2 Lucky Eggs

1 Super Incubator

2 Lure Modules

Prized Poke Ball Avatar Pose 46 15,500,000 XP 82,000,000 XP Complete 100 Field Research Tasks



Take a Snapshot 7 Days in a Row



Make 50 Excellent Throws



Hatch 30 Eggs 30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Razz Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL 47 18,000,000 XP 100,000,000 XP Win 30 Raids with a Pokemon team of unique species



Win a 3-star Raid with a Pokemon 1500 CP or below



Power up 3 Pokemon to Max CP



Earn 20 Platinum Medals 30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Nanab Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Avatar Pose

48 21,000,000 XP 121,000,000 XP Get 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy Pokemon



Earn 300 Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon



Walk 200 KM with your Buddy Pokemon



Walk 25 KM in a week 8 different times 30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Pinap Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL 49 25,000,000 XP 146,000,000 XP Make 10 Trades of Pokemon caught at least 300 KM apart



Get 50 Lucky Pokemon through Trades



Send 500 Gifts to Friends



Earn 35 Platinum Medals 30 Ultra Balls

25 Max Potions

20 Max Revives

25 Pinap Berries

1 Incubator

1 Premium Raid Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Avatar Item 50 30,000,000 XP 176,000,000 XP Make 999 Excellent Throws



Catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter



Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times with Pokemon 2500 CP or less



Reach Rank 10 in GO Battle League 50 Ultra Balls

50 Max Potions

1 Elite Charged TM

2 Rare Candy XL

5 Incense

5 Lucky Eggs

5 Super Incubators

5 Lure Modules

Poke Ball Twist Avatar Pose



Players continue to accrue XP once they reach Level 50, but as of now, you cannot level up beyond this point. Once upon a time, the level cap was Level 40, with 10 additional levels added in 2020. This suggests that we might see higher levels available in the game eventually, and they’ll likely come with more challenges to beat.

