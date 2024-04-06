Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards

If you want to reach the highest level in Pokemon GO, here's everything you need to know
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 12:45 pm
Screenshot of a Pokemon GO Avatar and the Pokemon GO Logo
Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you enter the upper levels in Pokemon GO, you’ll need more than just XP to reach the next level. From levels 40 to 50, trainers will have a list of tasks to tick off before they can advance to the next stage. If you want to plan ahead, we’re breaking down what you’ll need to level up and what each new level will reward.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon GO Levels and Rewards For Levels 2-40

New players picking up Pokemon GO begin at level 1, which means there are no level requirements or rewards to reach that rank. From then on, it’s a grind for XP to reach the next level until you hit Level 40. Here is the required XP you’ll need to hit each new level, as well as what you’ll get for leveling up.

LevelXP Required to ReachTotal XPRewards
21,000 XP1,000 XP10 Poke Balls
32,000 XP3,000 XP15 Poke Balls
43,000 XP6,000 XP15 Poke Balls
54,000 XP10,000 XP20 Poke Balls
10 Potions
10 Revives
1 Incense

Unlock access to Gyms, Potions, & Revives
65,000 XP15,000 XP15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
1 Incubator
76,000 XP21,000 XP15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
1 Incense
87,000 XP28,000 XP15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Lure Module

Unlocks access to Razz Berries
98,000 XP36,000 XP15 Poke Balls
10 Potions
5 Revives
3 Razz berries
1 Lucky Egg
109,000 XP45,000 XP20 Poke Balls
20 Super Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module

Unlocks access to Super Potions
1110,000 XP55,000 XP15 Poke Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
1210,000 XP65,000 XP20 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Beries

Unlocks access to Great Balls
1310,000 XP75,000 XP10 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
1410,000 XP85,000 XP10 Great Balls
10 Super Potions
3 Revives
3 Razz Berries
1515,000 XP100,000 XP15 Great Balls
20 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module

Unlocks access to Hyper Potions
1620,000 XP120,000 XP10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
1720,000 XP140,000 XP10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
1820,000 XP160,000 XP10 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
1925,000 XP185,000 XP15 Great Balls
10 Hyper Potions
5 Revives
5 Razz Berries
2025,000 XP210,000 XP20 Ultra Balls
20 Hyper Potions
20 Revives
20 Razz Berries
2 Incense
2 Lucky Eggs
2 Incubators
2 Lure Modules

Unlocks access to Ultra Balls
2150,000 XP260,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
2275,000 XP335,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
23100,000 XP435,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
24125,000 XP560,000 XP15 Ultra Balls
10 Hyper Potions
10 Revives
10 Razz Berries
25150,000 XP710, 000 XP25 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
15 Revives
15 Razz Berries
1 Incense
1 Lucky Egg
1 Incubator
1 Lure Module

Unlocks access to Max Potions
26190,000 XP900,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
27200,000 XP1,100,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
28250,000 XP1,350,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
29300,000 XP1,650,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Revives
15 Razz Berries
30350,000 XP2,000,000 XP30 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
3 Incenses
3 Lucky Eggs
3 Incubators
3 Lure Modules

Unlocks access to Max Revives
31500,000 XP2,500,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
32500,000 XP3,000,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
33750,000 XP3,750,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
341,000,000 XP4,750,000 XP10 Ultra Balls
15 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
15 Razz Berries
351,250,000 XP6,000,000 XP30 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
2 Incenses
1 Lucky Egg
1 Lure Module
361,500,000 XP7,500,000 XP20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
372,000,000 XP9,500,000 XP20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
382,500,000 XP12,000,000 XP20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
393,000,000 XP15,000,000 XP20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
10 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
405,000,000 XP20,000,000 XP40 Ultra Balls
40 Max Potions
40 Max Revives
40 Razz Berries
4 Incense
4 Lucky Eggs
4 Incubators
4 Lure Modules

Keep in mind that when you level up, you’ll get your rewards even if your bag is full. However, an overfull bag means you won’t be able to spin PokeStops or Gym discs, so you may want to invest your PokeCoins in bag expansions as you reach these higher levels to make space for your level-up goodies.

Pokemon GO Level Requirements and Rewards for Levels 41-50

Screenshot of a city skyline with the words GO Beyond Levels
Image via Niantic

Currently, Pokemon GO levels cap at 50. If you want to get to the highest level, you’ll need to satisfy some additional level-up requirements, outlined below.

LevelXP Required to ReachTotal XPChallenges RequiredRewards
416,000,000 XP26,000,000 XPPower up Legendary Pokemon 20 Times

Win 30 Raids

Catch 200 Pokemon in one day

Earn 5 Gold Medals		20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
427,500,000 XP33,350,000 XPEvolve Eevee into all 8 evolutions

Evolve Pokemon using items 15 Times

Make 3 Excellent throws

Use 200 berries to catch Pokemon		20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Nanab Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
439,000,000 XP42,500,000 XPEarn 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 super-effective Charged Attacks

Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon

Earn 5 Platinum Medals		20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Silver Pinap berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
New Avatar Pose
Pawniard Encounter
4411,000,000 XP53,500,000 XPWin 30 Great League Trainer Battles

Win 30 Ultra League Trainer Battles

Win 30 Master League Trainer Battles

Battle via the GO Battle League 20 Times		20 Ultra Balls
20 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
20 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
4513,000,000 XP66,500,000 XPDefeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders 50 Times

Earn 10 Platinum Medals		40 Ultra Balls
40 Max Revives
1 Elite Fast TM
2 Rare Candy XL
2 Incense
2 Lucky Eggs
1 Super Incubator
2 Lure Modules
Prized Poke Ball Avatar Pose
4615,500,000 XP82,000,000 XPComplete 100 Field Research Tasks

Take a Snapshot 7 Days in a Row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs		30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Razz Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
4718,000,000 XP100,000,000 XPWin 30 Raids with a Pokemon team of unique species

Win a 3-star Raid with a Pokemon 1500 CP or below

Power up 3 Pokemon to Max CP

Earn 20 Platinum Medals		30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Nanab Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Avatar Pose
4821,000,000 XP121,000,000 XPGet 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy Pokemon

Earn 300 Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon

Walk 200 KM with your Buddy Pokemon

Walk 25 KM in a week 8 different times		30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
4925,000,000 XP146,000,000 XPMake 10 Trades of Pokemon caught at least 300 KM apart

Get 50 Lucky Pokemon through Trades

Send 500 Gifts to Friends

Earn 35 Platinum Medals		30 Ultra Balls
25 Max Potions
20 Max Revives
25 Pinap Berries
1 Incubator
1 Premium Raid Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
Avatar Item
5030,000,000 XP176,000,000 XPMake 999 Excellent Throws

Catch at least one of the next 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon you encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times with Pokemon 2500 CP or less

Reach Rank 10 in GO Battle League		50 Ultra Balls
50 Max Potions
1 Elite Charged TM
2 Rare Candy XL
5 Incense
5 Lucky Eggs
5 Super Incubators
5 Lure Modules
Poke Ball Twist Avatar Pose

Players continue to accrue XP once they reach Level 50, but as of now, you cannot level up beyond this point. Once upon a time, the level cap was Level 40, with 10 additional levels added in 2020. This suggests that we might see higher levels available in the game eventually, and they’ll likely come with more challenges to beat.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Cloud riding a chocobo
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan and others Zhiqing Wan and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Fountain Partners Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Cloud riding a chocobo
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan and others Zhiqing Wan and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Fountain Partners Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.