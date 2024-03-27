Princess Peach: Showtime! is a charming little game with an emphasis on the little part. For most players, it’s not going to be difficult to reach the credits, but there’s a healthy amount of post-game content to keep players engaged. Here’s all of the post-game content in Princess Peach: Showtime!

All Post-Game Content in Princess Peach: Showtime

After reloading the game upon defeating the final boss, the game will alert you that there are now a handful of extra bonuses for Peach to tackle, all of which can be accessed from the first floor of the Sparkle Theater. First, you’ll notice that there’s a new shop in the back of the first floor right next to the dress merchant. The Theet running this store will sell you decorations for the theater that you can buy by using your remaining Sparkles.

After completing the main game, you should have plenty of these to spend on the decorations, with three available for each floor. If you don’t have enough Sparkles, then all you need to do is replay a stage and collect whichever ones you’re missing. However, even if you collected every Sparkle in the game so far, you won’t be able to buy all of the decorations as you’ll be about 15 Sparkles short.

This is where your first major post-game challenge comes into focus – boss rematches. On each floor where you fought a boss, you’ll find a picture of that floor’s boss that you can approach and refight as many times as you want. The difference here is that you can earn up to three Sparkles fighting them by completing set challenges.

Some of these challenges are pretty straightforward, like defeating the boss without taking damage, while others require doing very specific things in each respective fight, like not letting any of Disco Wing’s birds fly off the stage. They’re not too challenging, and you don’t have to complete all three at the same time, so it’s pretty manageable and adds some complexities for fairly basic boss encounters.

The last post-game challenge is going to be the most time-consuming. On the first floor’s righthand side, you’ll find the Ninja Sparkla, who will task you with finding hidden ninjas in each stage. In the main floor stages, there are three ninjas that are hiding against walls using the same technique that Ninja Peach uses when she’s pressed against a wall. You simply have to notice they’re there, approach them, and you’ll have successfully discovered them.

Basement stages only have one ninja hiding when you factor all of the stages together, but there are seventy ninjas hidden in the entire game, and given how they’re hidden, you’ll have to effectively replay the entire game to find all of them. When you do, you’ll unlock an ugly-looking dress, but you’ll be one step closer to 100% completion.

Do You Get Anything for 100% Completing Princess Peach: Showtime?

Sadly, there is no 100% bonus for getting everything in Princess Peach: Showtime!. You’ll have a lot of costumes for both Peach and Stella and plenty of decorations throughout the theater, but nothing else to show for it. You don’t even get an alternate ending of a completion screen. It’s purely for self-satisfaction, so it’s up to you whether or not you’ll want to 100% the game.

Personally, I enjoyed the boss fights with the extra challenges they provided and found a handful of the hidden ninjas before eventually being satisfied with my time spent with the game and calling it quits. But that’s just me. Your mileage will almost certainly vary here.

And that’s all of the post-game content in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is available on Nintendo Switch.

