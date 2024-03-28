All Rock and Roll Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

New opportunities are here for fans of the leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO. Rock and Roll kicks off the new event with a musical vibe, and plenty of milestone rewards to earn.

Rock and Roll will have players competing for prizes while they scoop up a possible 25 rewards throughout earning points. This challenge is particularly laden with Sticker Packs, as players begin work on the new Album for the Making Music event now active in Monopoly GO. Here are all the possible milestone rewards for fans to scoop up.

All Monopoly GO Rock and Roll Rewards & Prizes

The Rock and Roll challenge in Monopoly GO offers milestone rewards focused specifically on sticker packs. There are a total of 3,440 dice rolls to earn by completing the different milestone levels – substantially less than the ongoing Road to Stardom challenge for solo play. Here is everything we know about the Rock and Roll milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 55 Points 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 110 Points 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Gold Sticker Pack 8 250 Points Mega Hiest Boost (15 Min) 9 225 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (20 Min) 16 600 Points 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 Points Cash Boost (15 Min) 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Rock and Roll in Monopoly GO

Rock and Roll is a Leaderboard event in Monopoly GO, meaning players compete against each other for ranks on the board. Getting a high ranking at the end of the event yields better rewards, with the first 3 places offering a high number of Dice Rolls. To earn points, players will need to land on the Railroad tiles, to engage in Shutdows and Heists. Heists typically give more points.

When The Rock and Roll Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Rock and Roll event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on March 28, 2024, and will end on March 29. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To amass dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players can do the Daily Wins challenges, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

