Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Rock and Roll Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 02:03 pm
Monopoly GO Rock and Roll Banner
Screenshot via Escapist

New opportunities are here for fans of the leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO. Rock and Roll kicks off the new event with a musical vibe, and plenty of milestone rewards to earn.

Recommended Videos

Rock and Roll will have players competing for prizes while they scoop up a possible 25 rewards throughout earning points. This challenge is particularly laden with Sticker Packs, as players begin work on the new Album for the Making Music event now active in Monopoly GO. Here are all the possible milestone rewards for fans to scoop up.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Rock and Roll Rewards & Prizes

The Rock and Roll challenge in Monopoly GO offers milestone rewards focused specifically on sticker packs. There are a total of 3,440 dice rolls to earn by completing the different milestone levels – substantially less than the ongoing Road to Stardom challenge for solo play. Here is everything we know about the Rock and Roll milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
155 Points40 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice Rolls
4130 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
5110 Points80 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsGold Sticker Pack
8250 PointsMega Hiest Boost (15 Min)
9225 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice Rolls
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice Rolls
14425 PointsCash
15500 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (20 Min)
16600 Points375 Dice Rolls
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice Rolls
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice Rolls
231,500 PointsCash Boost (15 Min)
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Rock and Roll in Monopoly GO

Rock and Roll is a Leaderboard event in Monopoly GO, meaning players compete against each other for ranks on the board. Getting a high ranking at the end of the event yields better rewards, with the first 3 places offering a high number of Dice Rolls. To earn points, players will need to land on the Railroad tiles, to engage in Shutdows and Heists. Heists typically give more points.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Rock and Roll Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Rock and Roll event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on March 28, 2024, and will end on March 29. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To amass dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players can do the Daily Wins challenges, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar
Image of the Pokemon Inkay with an arrow to its evolved form, Malamar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to Stop Check Swings in MLB The Show 24
Adley Rutschman at bat in MLB The Show 24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Stop Check Swings in MLB The Show 24
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Do Sticker Stars Roll Over To New Album Challenges in Monopoly GO
Sticker Stars Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Do Sticker Stars Roll Over To New Album Challenges in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar
Image of the Pokemon Inkay with an arrow to its evolved form, Malamar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to Stop Check Swings in MLB The Show 24
Adley Rutschman at bat in MLB The Show 24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Stop Check Swings in MLB The Show 24
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Do Sticker Stars Roll Over To New Album Challenges in Monopoly GO
Sticker Stars Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Do Sticker Stars Roll Over To New Album Challenges in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].