Little Kitty, Big City is full of achievements as you work on getting your character home. One of them includes making some friends that are perfect for bath time, but you have to find them first. Here are all the rubber duck locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Rubber Duck Locations in Little Kitty, Big City

To get the “Rub-a-dub-dub!” achievement in Little Kitty, Big City, you must drop four rubber ducks in the pond right next to the shrine. It’s the same place you find the real duck who gives you the map, so it’s hard to miss. What is hard to miss, though, is the rubber ducks, so here are all of their locations:

Under the Bridge

The first rubber duck can be found pretty early on, as you’re searching for the Shinies for the Crow. It’s right under the bridge, surrounded by some cones. Once you have it, you can pick it up and walk it over to the pond.

At the Pond

The next entry in this list of rubber duck locations in Little Kitty, Big City is even easier to find because it’s sitting next to the pond you need to drop it in. When you take the first one over, you can drop it and walk right over and pick up the second. It’s as easy as that.

In the Convenience Store

If you’ve been hunting all the nap spots, you’ve probably already been in the convenience store. Well, it’s time to head back because it’s one of the rubber duck locations in Little Kitty, Big City. You have to hop on a few things on the left side of the store to grab it, but it’s nothing you can’t handle.

On the Patio

The final rubber duck isn’t easy to find, but if you’ve already grabbed the first three, there’s no use in giving up. There’s a truck near the middle of the map with some boxes on the back, and you need to climb on the back of it to kick things off. However, it gets a bit more complicated from there.

Run across the pipes on the right, but watch out for the fans, which are looking to knock you off. You’ll then need to climb the ivy to get to the second level of pipes. The rest of the path is pretty easy to follow, with a few jumps here and there, and once you reach the top, you just have to head down the stairs and to the left to find the rubber duck.

And those are all the rubber duck locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Little Kitty, Big City is available now.

