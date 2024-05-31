All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Although we’re currently on Fontaine patches, Genshin Impact kindly reminds us that other regions still exist with the introduction of Sethos, one of the upcoming characters in the 4.7 version of the game who’ll need his fair share of ascension materials to be used in full strength.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Sethos in Genshin Impact

Sethos is a 4-star Electro Bow character but emphasizes creating elemental reactions instead of serving as another buffer or Sub-DPS (to make him stand out from Kujou Sara and Fischl, who have these exact roles). He’s our first Sumeru character in a while, and as such, he demands some materials from the region.

Ascension Materials

x168 Trishiraite

x46 Cloudseam Scale

x1 Vajrada Agate Silver

x9 Vajrada Agate Fragment

x9 Vajrada Agate Chunk

x6 Vajrada Agate Gemstone

x18 Faded Red Satin

x30 Trimmed Red Silk

x36 Rich Red Brocade

x419 Hero’s Wit

x2092530 Mora

Sethos has the honor of being the first character to actually use Trishiraite, an ascension material introduced over a year ago but with no related characters. This hardy rock can be found in the Girdle of the Sands area, the northmost sandy zone in Sumeru. However, in comparison, his boss is the Solitary Suanni from the Chenyu Vale in Liyue, the latest zone to be added to the region.

As for the other materials, you only need to chase a few Eremites around Sumeru to get their Faded Red Satins and their upgrades. They usually drop a bunch of these per enemy, so they shouldn’t be a problem in the long run.

Talent Materials

x9 Teachings of Praxis

x63 Guide to Praxis

x114 Philosophies of Praxis

x18 Daka’s Bell

x18 Faded Red Satin

x66 Trimmed Red Silk

x93 Rich Red Brocade

x3 Crown of Insight

x4957500 Mora

When it comes to his talents, you would need a lot of Praxis books from the Sumeru Talent Domain to enhance his skills to the maximum. You might not need to worry about his Basic Attacks, though, so while this is the total amount, the actual quantity needed will probably be lower. You better have a few of these Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss items stored too, as you’ll be needing them again for leveling Sethos’ talents past Level 6.

Image via Hoyoverse

The other items will be just a repeat of defeating more Eremites, something you should already have been doing by now, so getting his items shouldn’t be much more trouble. Leveling him up will be an easy job if you have enough resources and just have happened to get him in Clorinde’s own banner.

