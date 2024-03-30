All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO

Spring themes continue in Monopoly GO, as players come together to celebrate Easter and Spring weather with exciting challenges. For those ready to get digging, Spring Treasures has started, and it is packed with rewards.

Spring Treasures follows the same pattern as previous Treasures events. Players must gather Pickaxes via other ongoing challenges and events, and then dig up Easter-inspired artifacts for rewards. These prizes include Sticker Packs, Cash, and Dice Rolls. Below is everything to find while exploring the Spring Treasures minigame.

Every Reward & Milestone for Spring Treasures in Monopoly GO

The Spring Cupcake Craze in Monopoly GO offers 20 levels of rewards for players to dig up with Pickaxes earned through challenges and daily tasks. While some of these boards will be easy, only containing a handful of artifacts to dig up, others will be loaded with treasures – and the rewards will be more than worth it. Here is every milestone reward for the Spring Treasures Dig in Monopoly GO, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Board Size Reward 1 4×4 25 Dice Rolls 2 4×5 Cash 3 5×5 75 Dice Rolls 4 6×4 Gold Sticker Pack

Cash

200 Dice Rolls 5 7×5 Cash 6 4×6 150 Dice Rolls 7 4×5 Cash 8 5×7 200 Dice Rolls 9 6×6 Cash

10 Pickaxes

400 Dice Rolls 10 5×6 Pink Sticker Pack 11 6×5 300 Dice Rolls 12 7×7 Easter Shield

5 Pickaxes

Cash 13 8×4 350 Dice Rolls 14 4×7 Blue Sticker Pack 15 4×4 400 Dice Rolls 16 5×5 Spring Gnome Token 17 4×6 15 Pickaxes 18 7×6 500 Dice Rolls 19 7×7 Cash 20 8×7 Cash

2500 Dice Rolls

Magenta Sticker Pac/

How to Play Spring Treasures in Monopoly GO

To play the Spring Treasures minigame in Monopoly GO, players will use Pickaxes to dig up squares on a grid. The goal is to find every buried treasure items shown in the key at the top of the screen. This could be a single idol, large statues, or multiple relics. As the levels increase, the difficulty level of the digs will also go up. However, the size of the rewards also increases, making each dig more than worth the effort.

When Does Spring Treasures End in Monopoly GO?

The Spring Treasures event in Monopoly GO runs from March 30 AM ET through April 3 This gives players four days to collect every milestone reward.

How to Get More Spring Treasures Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

The best way to grind pickaxes in Monopoly GO is by completing the challenges occurring alongside the duration of the minigame. For this, it will be events like Easter Cupcake Craze and the Bunny Hop Tournament, as well as any other challenges that happen in the next four days. Players can also get Pickaxes by completing daily tasks and opening the free gifts found in the shop menu.

To help players complete all the challenges in Monopoly GO, check out our daily free dice rolls article, which updates daily with free rolls. Otherwise, playing every day is the best way to succeed at hitting milestones and collecting rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Sunset Treasures event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

