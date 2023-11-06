All Weapon Coating Recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Weapon coatings can make all the difference in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially when facing challenging enemies or battling through specific environments. Here are all the weapon coating recipes you should know in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) to stay two steps ahead of your enemies.

How to Use a Weapon Coating Recipe

With a combination of different ingredients found while traveling or purchased from a shop, you can concoct a weapon coating recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3. For the most part, weapon coating recipes aren’t too confusing to make, and over time, you’ll slowly start to learn what ingredients can be combined to make basic poison and oils to change the properties of weapons.

After making a weapon coating recipe, you can select the item from a character’s inventory or hotbar to apply its effects to a weapon or throw it. While it seems obvious to take advantage of weapon coating items in combat, don’t be afraid to use them outside of battles to solve environmental obstacles. In Baldur’s Gate 3, just about everything has more than one use.

Every Weapon Coating Recipe in BG3

If you’re not a fan of waiting to learn all the weapon coating recipes in BG3 through experimentation, you’re in luck. Below is a list of every weapon coating recipe, including their ingredients and effects:

Basic Poison : Vitriol of Bonecap x Ashes = Targets must pass a Constitution Saving Throw or become poisoned.

: Vitriol of Bonecap x Ashes = Targets must pass a Constitution Saving Throw or become poisoned. Crawler Mucus : Salts of Carrion Crawler Tentacle x Vitrioil = Targets must pass a Constitution Save or become paralyzed and poisoned.

: Salts of Carrion Crawler Tentacle x Vitrioil = Targets must pass a Constitution Save or become paralyzed and poisoned. Purple Worm Toxin : Suspension of Purple Worm Slime x Vitriol = Coats weapon with a toxin that deals an additional 1d10 poison damage when attacking.

: Suspension of Purple Worm Slime x Vitriol = Coats weapon with a toxin that deals an additional 1d10 poison damage when attacking. Simple Toxin : Suspension of Bullywug Trumpet x Sublimate = Grants an additional 1d4 poison damage to weapon attacks.

: Suspension of Bullywug Trumpet x Sublimate = Grants an additional 1d4 poison damage to weapon attacks. Serpent Fang Toxin : Suspension of Snake Venom x Vitrioil = Coats active weapon with a toxin that grants an additional 1-6 poison damage with each attack.

: Suspension of Snake Venom x Vitrioil = Coats active weapon with a toxin that grants an additional 1-6 poison damage with each attack. Wyvern Toxin : Ashes of Wyvern Stinger x Salt = Coats weapon with a toxin that deals an additional 1-8 poison damage.

: Ashes of Wyvern Stinger x Salt = Coats weapon with a toxin that deals an additional 1-8 poison damage. Drow Poison : Essence of Sawming Toadstool x Salt = Coating can make an enemy become poisoned and fall asleep if they fail a Constitution Saving Throw.

: Essence of Sawming Toadstool x Salt = Coating can make an enemy become poisoned and fall asleep if they fail a Constitution Saving Throw. Thisobald’s Brewed-Up Bellyglummer : Salts of Corpse Rose x Suspension = Target must pass a Constitution Save or become poisoned and take an additional 1d6 poison damage at the end of their turns.

: Salts of Corpse Rose x Suspension = Target must pass a Constitution Save or become poisoned and take an additional 1d6 poison damage at the end of their turns. Arsonist’s Oil : Sublimate of Frosted Ear x Ashes = Transforms a target’s fire resistance to fire vulnerability. Targets immune to fire damage are unaffected.

: Sublimate of Frosted Ear x Ashes = Transforms a target’s fire resistance to fire vulnerability. Targets immune to fire damage are unaffected. Diluted Oil of Sharpness : Sublimate of Viridian Crystal x Salt = Bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing resistant is ignored with this coating, and your weapon gains +1 Attack and Damage Rolls.

: Sublimate of Viridian Crystal x Salt = Bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing resistant is ignored with this coating, and your weapon gains +1 Attack and Damage Rolls. Malice : Vitriol of Lolth’s Candle x Ashes = Targets must pass a Constitution Save or become blinded and poisoned.

: Vitriol of Lolth’s Candle x Ashes = Targets must pass a Constitution Save or become blinded and poisoned. Oil of Accuracy: Ashes of Daggerroot x Salt = Coated weapon gains a bonus of +2 on Attack Rolls.

Oil of Bane : Vitriol of Putrefied Tumour x Sublimate = Targets that fail a Charisma Saving Throw become Baned for two turns.

: Vitriol of Putrefied Tumour x Sublimate = Targets that fail a Charisma Saving Throw become Baned for two turns. Oil of Combustion : Ashes of Mephit Magma x Essence = Inflicts the Oil status on enemies when hit, plus deals 4d4+4 fire damage to an oiled enemy and foes surrounding them.

: Ashes of Mephit Magma x Essence = Inflicts the Oil status on enemies when hit, plus deals 4d4+4 fire damage to an oiled enemy and foes surrounding them. Oil of Freezing : Suspension of Frost Salamander Tongue x Ashes = Hitting an enemy with this coating inflicts Encrusted with Frost for two turns.

: Suspension of Frost Salamander Tongue x Ashes = Hitting an enemy with this coating inflicts Encrusted with Frost for two turns. Oil of Diminution : Essence of Sylvan Stone x Suspension = Targets must pass a Constitution Throwing Save or gain a Strength Disadvantage and 1d4 melee damage reduction.

: Essence of Sylvan Stone x Suspension = Targets must pass a Constitution Throwing Save or gain a Strength Disadvantage and 1d4 melee damage reduction. Wizardbane Oil : Essence of Gremishka Tail x Suspension = Targets will receive a -3 penalty to Spell Attack Rolls, Spell Save DC, and disadvantage on Saving Throws for maintaining Concentration for two turns.

: Essence of Gremishka Tail x Suspension = Targets will receive a -3 penalty to Spell Attack Rolls, Spell Save DC, and disadvantage on Saving Throws for maintaining Concentration for two turns. Oil of Sharpness: Unfortunately, this doesn’t have a recipe, but you can purchase the coating from Arron at Emerald Grove and other vendors throughout the game. It has similar properties to Diluted Oil of Sharpness but grants +3 to Attack and Damage Rolls.

And those are all the weapons coating recipes in BG3. If you want to read more, check out our guide on the best multiclass combinations for the RPG.