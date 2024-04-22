If you’re trying to open your Air Chakra in Fortnite, you’re going to need to complete some challenges. One of them asks players to “Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill,” which is a bit confusing. So, here are all Windmill locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

All Windmill Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

The most important part of this challenge is acquiring Airbending, as you won’t be able to Air Jump without it. Airbending, like all of the other elements, can be found in a few ways in Fortnite: by traveling to an Elemental Shrine, looting it out of a Chest, or picking it up off of an eliminated opponent. Once you have the Mythic item in your inventory, though, you have to know where to go.

As the challenge explains, there are two Windmills on the map. You can check out all the Windmill locations in Fortnite in the image below:

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to land at either of the Airbending Shrines, which are located near Brawler’s Battleground and Grand Glacier, and then use the Mythic to travel. It’s not a short journey, so getting a full loadout is essential to ensuring you’re ready to face any enemies that show up. However, traveling through the water near Brawler’s Battleground may be easiest, as you’re less likely to run into other players.

There are always players out there that want to mess things up for people just trying to do challenges, but if you follow this guide, you should have no problem finishing up the Air Chakra quests.

And those are all the Windmill locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

