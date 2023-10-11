Amnesia: The Bunker Adds Permadeath Mode

Amnesia: The Bunker’s Halloween Update is set to make this survival horror game a teensy bit tricker, patching in a permadeath mode.

The latest entry in Frictional Games’ series, Amnesia: The Bunker is challenging as is, but the game’s upcoming Halloween Update is about to dial things up to 11. With shades of Alien: Isolation, the game’s AI-driven monster can descend on you when you least expect it. And in order to save your game you’ve got to make it to one of its sparse save lamps. In the latest update, you’ll have the option to remove these, effectively enabling permadeath.

Players won’t even get the comfort that, if the monster eats their face, they won’t lose too much progress. If the beast gets its claws on you’re dead, much like every other occupant of the WWI French bunker.

That sounds ludicrously difficult, but we”re sure plenty of players will embrace the challenge. If nothing else, it’ll give YouTubers plenty of channel fodder.

That’s not the only feature the Halloween Update is adding to the Amnesia: The Bunker. Fredrik Olsson, the game’s creative lead, has been gradually revealing features on X.

Halloween Update – Feature #12

Not part of the upcoming Shell Shock mode but with the new update comes a custom setting for those extreme masochists out there.

No save lamp basically means "Permadeath"! 😱 pic.twitter.com/SUVaHDJVfL — Fredrik Olsson (@LosFreddos) October 11, 2023

So far he’s confirmed it’ll be getting the following features, including an extra-hard difficulty level, known as Shell Shocked.

The aforementioned Permadeath mode.

Lockers may be missing from the locker room, instead placed randomly around sub-levels.

Wooden boxes could contain items, though breaking them risks alerting the monster.

You can start the game without the gun, which will be placed in a locker.

The locations of corpses, dog tags and bunker rats will be randomised.

The Admin Office’s doors will be wood, instead of metal.

In Shell Shocked mode, entering your inventory won’t pause the game.

A ‘Hardcore Health’ feature where as long as you’re bleeding, you lose health.

In Shell Shocked mode, only one random sector will have electricity when the game starts.

There’s a Training Mode (with a shooting gallery) where you can practice your skills.

Fuel Storage will be require an extra code to access.

You can expect some of these features to be tied to Shell Shocked mode while others, such as permadeath, will be optional.

Amnesia: The Bunker’s Halloween Update will be dropping some time this month, perhaps even on Halloween itself. So there’s still time to pick up a job-lot of brown trousers.