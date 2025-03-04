Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
arcane-lineage-artwork-discord
Image source: Discord
Category:
Video Games

Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord Guide

Turn-based Roblox games like Arcane Lineage are on the rise - find out why.
Image of Igor Mihaljević
Igor Mihaljević
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 04:59 pm

Arcane Lineage is a smoking-hot combat game that’s swept the Roblox community by surprise, proving that turn-based games are more than a brief fad. Like most Roblox titles, Arcane Lineage has little to offer in terms of introductions and tutorials, but this is where we kick in with Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord assistance.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord

arcane-lineage-roblox-game-logo
Image source: Discord

Below are listed all community hubs and hangouts for the Arcane Lineage game:

Arcane Lineage Trello

Among these, the official Arcane Lineage Trello Board offers the best overall infotainment. Rarely have we seen a Trelo Board this rich and diverse, with tons of usable information lurking from all sides. Here’s what you can find on Arcane Lineage Trello: 

  • Game Information: Links, Class branch, Update track, etc.
  • Game Systems: Alignment, Encounters, Keybinds, status effects, etc.
  • Races: Drauga, Corvolus, Inferion, Lentum, etc.
  • Base Classes: Slayer, Thief, Warrior, Wizard, etc.
  • Base Class Trainers: Doran, Ysa, Tivek, etc.
  • Super Classes: Monk, Dark Wraith, Berserker, etc.
  • Super Class Trainers: Luther, Gren, Kayrein, Relan, etc.
  • Sub Classes: Bard, Beastmaster, Alchemist.
  • Subclass Trainers: Cantia, Thorin, Selia.
  • Covenants: Way of Life, Church of Raphion, etc.
  • Skill Tree: Destruction, Empowerment, Sundry, etc.
  • Weapons: Ferrus, Blacksteel, Corealloy, etc.
  • Weapon Upgrades: Regenerative, Voltaic, and other Shards.
  • Armor: Explorer, Traveller, etc.
  • Gear: From Arbusta Tear to Narthana’s Leaf.
  • Scrolls: Self Cure, Steel Body, Torching Soul, etc.
  • Enchantments: Inferno, Reaper, Midas, etc.
  • Consumables: Potions, Elixirs, Brews, etc.
  • Artifacts: Darksigil, Chaos Orb, etc.
  • Marks: Venia, Astra, etc.
  • Mob Drops: Slime Chunk, Mushroom Cap, etc.
  • Mobs: From Goblins to Joyous Spirit.
  • Bosses: King Slime, Thorian the Rotten, etc.
  • Raids: Metrom’s Vessel so far.
  • Quest Boards: Slime Eradication, Field Research, etc.
  • Quests: Caldera, Potion Help, etc.
  • NPCs: From Forest to Deeproot Depths.
  • Regions: Desert, Tundra, Mount Thul, etc.
  • Key Locations: Caldera Town, Westwood, etc.
  • Ingredients: Everthistle, Crylight, Hightail, etc.
  • Ores: Ferrus, Aestic, Laneus.
  • Cosmetics: Assassin’s Cloak, Mercenary’s Cloak, etc.
  • Thorian Rune Puzzle: From Purple to Red.
  • Events: inter Solstice Event so far.
  • Lore: From the Draugian Mines Incident to the Battle of Remnants.
  • Equipment: Gelat Ring, Vampire Ring, etc.   

Arcane Lineage Discord

You can tell that Arcane Linegae stirred a lot of traffic just by looking at its Discord Server. Apart from the regular stuff, such as FAQ, polls, links, and fan art, we can delve deep into the trading hub, fix bugs, or watch video streams. This has to be one of the most diverse servers out there, and the packed “Questions” thread just proves our point.   

We’re glad to help you find Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord pages. Before you leave, ensure to use our Arcane Lineage codes, because they’ll make your life much easier, especially in the beginning.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content