Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord Guide

Arcane Lineage is a smoking-hot combat game that’s swept the Roblox community by surprise, proving that turn-based games are more than a brief fad. Like most Roblox titles, Arcane Lineage has little to offer in terms of introductions and tutorials, but this is where we kick in with Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord assistance.

How to Find Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord

Below are listed all community hubs and hangouts for the Arcane Lineage game:

Arcane Lineage Trello

Among these, the official Arcane Lineage Trello Board offers the best overall infotainment. Rarely have we seen a Trelo Board this rich and diverse, with tons of usable information lurking from all sides. Here’s what you can find on Arcane Lineage Trello:

Game Information : Links, Class branch, Update track, etc.

: Links, Class branch, Update track, etc. Game Systems : Alignment, Encounters, Keybinds, status effects, etc.

: Alignment, Encounters, Keybinds, status effects, etc. Races : Drauga, Corvolus, Inferion, Lentum, etc.

: Drauga, Corvolus, Inferion, Lentum, etc. Base Classes : Slayer, Thief, Warrior, Wizard, etc.

: Slayer, Thief, Warrior, Wizard, etc. Base Class Trainers : Doran, Ysa, Tivek, etc.

: Doran, Ysa, Tivek, etc. Super Classes : Monk, Dark Wraith, Berserker, etc.

: Monk, Dark Wraith, Berserker, etc. Super Class Trainers : Luther, Gren, Kayrein, Relan, etc.

: Luther, Gren, Kayrein, Relan, etc. Sub Classes : Bard, Beastmaster, Alchemist.

: Bard, Beastmaster, Alchemist. Subclass Trainers : Cantia, Thorin, Selia.

: Cantia, Thorin, Selia. Covenants : Way of Life, Church of Raphion, etc.

: Way of Life, Church of Raphion, etc. Skill Tree : Destruction, Empowerment, Sundry, etc.

: Destruction, Empowerment, Sundry, etc. Weapons : Ferrus, Blacksteel, Corealloy, etc.

: Ferrus, Blacksteel, Corealloy, etc. Weapon Upgrades : Regenerative, Voltaic, and other Shards.

: Regenerative, Voltaic, and other Shards. Armor : Explorer, Traveller, etc.

: Explorer, Traveller, etc. Gear : From Arbusta Tear to Narthana’s Leaf.

: From Arbusta Tear to Narthana’s Leaf. Scrolls : Self Cure, Steel Body, Torching Soul, etc.

: Self Cure, Steel Body, Torching Soul, etc. Enchantments : Inferno, Reaper, Midas, etc.

: Inferno, Reaper, Midas, etc. Consumables : Potions, Elixirs, Brews, etc.

: Potions, Elixirs, Brews, etc. Artifacts : Darksigil, Chaos Orb, etc.

: Darksigil, Chaos Orb, etc. Marks : Venia, Astra, etc.

: Venia, Astra, etc. Mob Drops : Slime Chunk, Mushroom Cap, etc.

: Slime Chunk, Mushroom Cap, etc. Mobs : From Goblins to Joyous Spirit.

: From Goblins to Joyous Spirit. Bosses : King Slime, Thorian the Rotten, etc.

: King Slime, Thorian the Rotten, etc. Raids : Metrom’s Vessel so far.

: Metrom’s Vessel so far. Quest Boards : Slime Eradication, Field Research, etc.

: Slime Eradication, Field Research, etc. Quests : Caldera, Potion Help, etc.

: Caldera, Potion Help, etc. NPCs : From Forest to Deeproot Depths.

: From Forest to Deeproot Depths. Regions : Desert, Tundra, Mount Thul, etc.

: Desert, Tundra, Mount Thul, etc. Key Locations : Caldera Town, Westwood, etc.

: Caldera Town, Westwood, etc. Ingredients : Everthistle, Crylight, Hightail, etc.

: Everthistle, Crylight, Hightail, etc. Ores : Ferrus, Aestic, Laneus.

: Ferrus, Aestic, Laneus. Cosmetics : Assassin’s Cloak, Mercenary’s Cloak, etc.

: Assassin’s Cloak, Mercenary’s Cloak, etc. Thorian Rune Puzzle : From Purple to Red.

: From Purple to Red. Events : inter Solstice Event so far.

: inter Solstice Event so far. Lore : From the Draugian Mines Incident to the Battle of Remnants.

: From the Draugian Mines Incident to the Battle of Remnants. Equipment: Gelat Ring, Vampire Ring, etc.

Arcane Lineage Discord

You can tell that Arcane Linegae stirred a lot of traffic just by looking at its Discord Server. Apart from the regular stuff, such as FAQ, polls, links, and fan art, we can delve deep into the trading hub, fix bugs, or watch video streams. This has to be one of the most diverse servers out there, and the packed “Questions” thread just proves our point.

We’re glad to help you find Arcane Lineage Trello and Discord pages. Before you leave, ensure to use our Arcane Lineage codes, because they’ll make your life much easier, especially in the beginning.

