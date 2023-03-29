Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 have delayed the release date of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The delay arrives not even one month after the team revealed its previous May 16 release date. Although it’s a bit sad to see the fantasy action RPG pushed back a few months, it’s not much of a surprise. Announced barely half a year ago, Atlas Fallen fans didn’t actually get to see what gameplay looks like until two weeks ago. The extra time gives the team a bit more leeway to polish and deliver the experience players are looking forward to.

“Our goal has always been to create a memorable A-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option for fully playable seamless co-op with a friend,” said Deck13 and Focus. “We’d love to give the game some extra time which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen.”

Deck13 and Focus promise to share more updates on Atlas Fallen, including more gameplay footage and a first look at drop-in co-op gameplay, sometime in early summer.

Hey people, we have some important news! pic.twitter.com/W2YKNk3xfU — Deck13 | Atlas Fallen – coming August 10th! 💥 (@Deck13_de) March 29, 2023

The Escapist’s Lowell Bell went hands-on with Atlas Fallen shortly after the recent gameplay reveal and felt a bit unenthusiastic about the experience. He found that, while some elements seemed promising, he left feeling like many of the project’s elements were somewhat archaic. With a new release date in August after being delayed, maybe Atlas Fallen will now be able to reach its full potential. In the meantime, look forward to more gameplay and that first look at drop-in co-op.