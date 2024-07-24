All Changes Coming in Zenless Zone Zero Versions 1.1 & 1.2

It’s been less than a month since the release of Zenless Zone Zero — HoYoverse’s new urban fantasy RPG — and the team is already looking to implement some much-needed quality-of-life improvements.

In a news blog post, the team stated that they’ve been looking over player feedback and are aiming to push out changes and updates in response to those criticisms. For instance, the TV mode is easily the most criticized feature of the game, and one of the changes will aim to speed things up a little, and make the transition between exploration and combat more seamless. These changes will roll out in both Versions 1.1 and 1.2, with the former to be released on Aug. 14.

Here’s a full list of changes you can expect going forward.

Optimizations Expected to Be Implemented in Version 1.1

In terms of the narrative experience, in the latest story missions of Version 1.1, for the first time, you will be able to interact with New Eridu’s neighborhoods and fight through levels to advance the story’s progress from the perspective of the mission’s protagonist.

A button for “Manual Chain Attack” mode will be added to the squad lineup interface before entering combat. In this mode, after Stunning an enemy, your actions will not trigger other Agents’ Chain Attacks. Additionally, a “Cancel Chain Attack Combo” function will be added to combat, allowing you to choose whether to use the “Manual Chain Attack” mode according to your preferences.

In terms of combat, we have added a series of challenging combat missions and game modes that will be continuously updated. All Proxies are welcome to try them out in the new version.

In Shiyu Defense, we have improved the display of enemies’ attribute resistances, making it easier for you to select suitable Agents for each challenge.

After unlocking a new Agent, the Inter-Knot avatar of that Agent will be automatically unlocked. Now you can select your favorite Agent as your Inter-Knot avatar.

The battle menu interface on mobile devices will allow you to customize certain UI buttons within a preset plan, so you can choose the controls that best suit your playstyle.

Optimizations Expected to Be Implemented in Version 1.2

For completed Story Commissions and Exploration Commissions with uncollected rewards, we will be adding a “Fairy Assistance” feature (temporary name). Once you meet certain requirements, you can hand over these missions to Fairy and receive all the uncollected commission rewards after a set period of time.

While exploring the “Monitor Array” the automatic accelerated playback, when enabled, will not be interrupted by other events. Additionally, the animation playback speed for some events will be increased, providing a smoother gaming experience.

A “Preset Lineup” feature will be added. You will also be able to choose whether to include Bangboo in your lineup for battle commissions. The lineup controls before the “Shiyu Defense” will also be optimized.

The entrance location for Agent Training will be adjusted, and repeated combat stages will be added, making it easier to access training and familiarize yourself with Agent-specific controls.

After reaching a certain Inter-Knot level, a feature that allows you to freely change the time will be unlocked, making it more convenient to adjust the in-game time.

Based on your feedback, we have optimized the background brightness in some commissions.

Optimizations Expected to Be Implemented in Later Versions

Currently, you can only control Wise or Belle in the city instead of other Agents you have obtained. In the Special Program Livestreams of later versions, we will announce our current progress and future plans. Please stay tuned!

We will be continuously improving the models for some Agents to provide Proxies with an improved visual experience.

We will continuously optimize the interface interaction experience and combat interface UI. All Proxies are welcome to explore the game further and let us know your suggestions.

This is a non-exhaustive list according to HoYoverse, and it’s also worth noting that this is subject to change as well. Even so, it’s promising to see the team listen to player feedback and actively update the game to improve the overall experience.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

