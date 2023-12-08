Atlus Reveals Story Trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio

At The Game Awards 2023, Atlus provided a story trailer for its upcoming new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The trailer outlines the premise of the game, which revolves around the death of a king and what happens in the vacuum left behind. In this world, that takes the form of a tournament, the winner of which will be named as the new ruler of the kingdom.

With that concept as the foundation, Metaphor: ReFantazio is clearly a very different proposition from the Persona series that Atlus is best known for. However, the trailer does imply that some familiar themes will recur, mostly centered around the idea of people coming together despite their differences.

While the trailer focuses on the story, it also included a few glimpses of combat gameplay, seeming to show off combat that is both real-time and turn-based. Check it out for yourself below:

Metaphor: ReFantazio was first revealed at the Xbox Showcase event back in June 2023 after being announced as Project Re Fantasy way back in 2016. The game is being developed by Studio Zero, which includes several key staff from the Persona series, despite being a new studio within Atlus created specifically for this game. While the trailer listed Xbox and PC as the only platforms, the game is also slated to arrive on PlayStation platforms when it launches in fall 2024.