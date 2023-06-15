Metaphor: ReFantazio Confirmed for PS4, PS5, & Steam

Atlus Korea confirmed in a trailer within a now-deleted tweet (via Gematsu) that fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and PC via Steam, in addition to previously announced Xbox Series X | S and Windows PC. It had been extremely obvious to almost everyone that Metaphor: ReFantazio would be coming to PS5, but it’s still nice to know for sure now.

Although, the inclusion of PS4 for a brand new, AAA-looking game launching in 2024 feels a bit surprising at this point. Granted, Persona 5 came to both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 at launch, but that was a game that was announced back in 2013, around the time that PS4 had launched. Metaphor: ReFantazio has been officially announced two and a half years into the PS5 life cycle. But the fact that Metaphor: ReFantazio has actually been in development at Studio Zero in some form since 2016, when it was known as Project Re Fantasy, probably has a lot to do with it. In any case, between this game and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Sega and Atlus are ending the PS4 era with some incredibly promising RPGs.

In its debut trailer, Metaphor: ReFantazio looked a heck of a lot like Persona 5 in terms of character design, slick UI, and just general design sense, except for the fact that it’s placed in a fantasy setting. That’s probably a good really thing. Now we just sit on our hands for a while waiting for more information.