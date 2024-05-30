The cast members of Attack on Titan The Musical ready to fight.
Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More

The Attack on Titan anime may be over, but there are still more ways to experience the incredible story by Hajime Isayama. Attack on Titan: The Musical is coming to America later in 2024. Here’s all the information to know about tickets, dates, the cast, and more.

When Is Attack on Titan: The Musical Being Performed?

Grisha and Eren in Attack on Titan: The Musical.

Any Scout who wants to attend the international debut of Attack on Titan: The Musical will need to know when the performances are. There will be shows at the New York City Center from October 11-13, 2024. It will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

How to Get Tickets to Attack on Titan: The Musical

Tickets for the performances release on June 3, 2024, to the general public. However, Crunchyroll has a presale running from May 29 to June 2. All people need to do is head to the presale link and use the code CRUNCHYROLLNY24 to purchase tickets.

The Cast of Attack on Titan: The Musical

Anyone looking to make the trip to New York to relive some of the best moments from one of the most popular anime in recent memory will want to know who they’re going to see on the stage. Here’s the cast of Attack on Titan: The Musical:

  • Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager
  • Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman
  • Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert
  • Ryo Matsuda as Levi
  • Takuro Ohno as Erwin Smith
  • Shota Matsuda (role unknown)
  • Kazuaki Yasue (role unknown)
  • Yuuri Takahashi (role unknown)
  • Sena (role unknown)
  • Mitsu Murata (role unknown)
  • Takeshi Hayashino (role unknown)
  • Masanori Tomita (role unknown)
  • Mimi Maihane (role unknown)
  • Mitsuru Karahashi (role unknown)
  • Riona Tatemichi (role unknown)

Attack on Titan: The Musical Trailer

For anyone still on the fence about dedicating their heart, a trailer for Attack on Titan: The Musical has been released that provides clips from past performances. Check it out below:

And that’s everything to know about tickets, dates, the cast, and more for Attack on Titan: The Musical.

Attack on Titan
