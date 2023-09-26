Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Delays Release Date

The release date for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden has shifted due to this year’s busy release schedule.

On X, Don’t Nod and Focus Entertainment revealed Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden would be delayed from this November to Feb. 13, 2024. “With so many unforgettable games in 2023, it’s important that each of them shines brightly. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is no exception. Though finished and set for release, we want Red and Antea’s story to get the spotlight it deserves.” The message went on to thank fans for their patience.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was previously set for release on Nov. 7. There are a ton of games slated to release in November, including Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Persona 5 Tactica, Super Mario RPG, and more. That’s not including a jampacked October slate, which has the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2. With such stiff competition all around, it makes some sense that Don’t Nod and Focus Entertainment are pushing the game to February, which is likely to be a much less busy time for gamers. 2023 has seen a lot of high-profile failures, due in large part to just how mow much has come out this year.

A third-person action role-playing game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden sees players take on the roles of ghost hunters Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith as they investigate a haunted community called New Eden. The gameplay footage I’ve seen from the game really reminds me of God of War, which is a good thing. That series has had truly fantastic combat. Add to that the importance choice is said to have on the story, and you can bet I’m interested in this one.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will release on Feb. 13, 2024.