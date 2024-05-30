Bathroom Attack Codes (May 2024)  

Updated May 30, 2024
Checked for the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Since the Titans are holding back the G-Toilets, you are going to need all the help you can get to infiltrate the Skibidi lab. That’s why having Bathroom Attack codes in your arsenal is always a good idea. Now, go out there and keep flushing, soldiers.
All Bathroom Attack Codes List
Bathroom Attack Codes (Working)
- DUDE: Use for 50 Diamonds
- GamingDan: Use for 50 Diamonds
- Honor: Use for 50 Diamonds
- RyZe: Use for 50 Diamonds
- Cachorra: Use for 50 Diamonds
- PPYT: Use for 50 Diamonds
- PERROTE: Use for 50 Diamonds
- TOILET: Use for 3,000 Gold
- HAPPY100: Use for 100 Gold
- PLAY: Use for 3,000 Gold
- REBIRTH: Use for 4,000 Gold
- DIGI: Use for 50 Diamonds
- TDOG: Use for 50 Diamonds
- BUG2000: Use for 50 Diamonds
Bathroom Attack Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Bathroom Attack codes.
Related: ST Blockade Battlefront Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Bathroom Attack
To redeem Bathroom Attack codes, follow our guide below:
- Open Bathroom Attack on Roblox.
- Go to the Code Here toilet.
- Enter a code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes and Skibidi Warriors Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more