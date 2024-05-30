Bathroom Attack Codes (May 2024)  

Updated May 30, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

Since the Titans are holding back the G-Toilets, you are going to need all the help you can get to infiltrate the Skibidi lab. That’s why having Bathroom Attack codes in your arsenal is always a good idea. Now, go out there and keep flushing, soldiers.

All Bathroom Attack Codes List

Bathroom Attack Codes (Working)

DUDE: Use for 50 Diamonds

GamingDan: Use for 50 Diamonds

Honor: Use for 50 Diamonds

RyZe: Use for 50 Diamonds

Cachorra: Use for 50 Diamonds

PPYT: Use for 50 Diamonds

PERROTE: Use for 50 Diamonds

TOILET: Use for 3,000 Gold

HAPPY100: Use for 100 Gold

PLAY: Use for 3,000 Gold

REBIRTH: Use for 4,000 Gold

DIGI: Use for 50 Diamonds

TDOG: Use for 50 Diamonds

BUG2000: Use for 50 Diamonds

Bathroom Attack Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bathroom Attack codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bathroom Attack

To redeem Bathroom Attack codes, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Bathroom Attack on Roblox. Go to the Code Here toilet. Enter a code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

