Those Who Remain developer Camel 101 has revealed Beneath, a first-person survival horror game that looks like an underwater version of Dead Space, and it’s coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The first trailer for this eerie project has just about everything one could want from a new thriller experience. The hallways feel appropriately narrow, and combat looks like a slightly more explosive take on recent Resident Evil titles. Though the visuals could be touched up a bit, Beneath’s environments look ripe for tense exploration.

Bullets will whiz by broken lights and pierce mangled enemies as players make their way through Beneath’s abandoned ship. While it might seem like a straightforward survival horror story at first, it’s clear that something else lies just under the surface. Get lost in the Beneath game announcement trailer below.

This first trailer offers a creative mix of Dead Space’s otherworldly monsters and Subnautica’s suffocating sea-set terrors. Camel 101 explains on the game’s Steam page that players will step into the wetsuit of deep-sea diver Noah Quinn. He’s a kitted survivor with nerves of steel, but even he will be stopped dead in his tracks when approaching the underwater horrors he’s found. While players will clearly get their fair share of weapons to choose from, bullets will be scarce, and Camel is already teasing that Noah’s mental state might not be in the best shape.

When he’s not walking the rusted halls of lost ships at sea, Noah can put his deep-sea skills to use with a suit that lets him explore the ocean floor. With adaptive enemy AI, destructible environments, and customizable weapons all also part of the package, Beneath is definitely the kind of indie game players should keep on their radar. A Beneath release date has not been revealed yet, but let’s hope we can dive into the underwater survival horror game soon.