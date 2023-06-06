Best Beginner Classes for Diablo 4

With the launch of Diablo 4, players old and new are pouring in to experience the epic new release. If you’re a newer player to the action role playing genre in general and this is your first Diablo experience, then you’ve come to the right place. The best way to start off your journey is to choose a Class that will suit your style as a new player because Diablo can be pretty challenging. Here are some suggestions for great beginner classes in Diablo 4.

Strong and Easy to Play Classes for New Players in Diablo 4

There are a few things that you’ll want out of a class as a new player: good damage, good survivability, and easy to understand mechanics. With this in mind, there are two classes that will be excellent options to try out as your first character in Diablo 4.

Barbarian

Barbarians are up in the monster’s face swinging away. They are incredibly tanky and have skills like Shouts that can provide healing, making them able to sustain themselves in combat and face-tank most content, especially while leveling up. They don’t do this at the cost of sacrificing damage either, they still have very high damage output and are actually one of the top classes to play in the end game content. All you need to do is find a build guide to follow and you’ll be set and having a great time without having to worry about much.

Sorcerer

Sorcerers have one of the most versatile kits out of all the classes in Diablo 4. They have skills like Barrier to tank damage and things like freezes and stuns for crowd control and keeping enemies under their thumbs. They also have some of the highest damage output in the game. If you follow a good build guide for this class you’ll be able to breeze through the leveling experience and your friends will be wondering how you’re so good as a new player.

You can of course play any class that you like the look of, although as a newer player I would always recommend that you follow a build guide, at least at first. You will likely run into a wall at some point where you stop doing enough damage or don’t have enough survivability unless you follow the ability layout of someone experienced who knows how to optimize a class.

If you are looking to branch out into slightly more advanced classes and need some build suggestions, we have some early game build guides for Druids, Rogues, and Necromancers.

That covers it for the best classes to try out in Diablo 4 as a beginner. I can guarantee that you’ll have a good time playing Barbarian or Sorcerer — not only are they great classes to start off with, but they are both very fun to play.

