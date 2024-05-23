Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Blacephalon is finally making its Pokemon GO debut, rounding out the last of the Ultra Beasts in the process. Players can encounter Blacephalon in 5-star raids, and here are the best counters for it in Pokemon GO.

Blacephalon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to several types, including Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type attacks. This also means that Blacephalon doesn’t have very many resistances, and its three-type moveset doesn’t make for much coverage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Blacephalon Fire/Ghost Ground

Rock

Ghost

Water

Dark Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Psychic

Ghost

Fire

Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Fairy

Poison



Blacephalon has the chance to bring a Fire, Ghost, Psychic, or mix of two of the three to battle in Pokemon GO. Luckily, none of these attack types are Super Effective against the types that Blacephalon is vulnerable to, so players shouldn’t have too much of an issue.

Best Counters For Blacephalon In Pokemon GO

Again, Blacephalon has five vulnerabilities that none of its moves counter, so feel free to use any Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, or Dark-type Pokemon that you have Raid Ready. With that said, here are the top 10 Counters we recommend you bring.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Kyogre Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Tyranitar Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Rhyperior Mud Slap

Rock Wrecker

Mega Blastoise Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Mega Houndoom Snarl

Foul Play

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Feraligatr Shadow Claw

Hydro Cannon

Excadrill Mud Slap

Scorching Sands

As always, we recommend your Pokemon be above 3,500 CP when taking on this raid. However, given the lack of difficulty Blacephalon presents, we recommend a minimum of two to three trainers teaming up for said raids.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

