Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Published: May 23, 2024

Blacephalon is finally making its Pokemon GO debut, rounding out the last of the Ultra Beasts in the process. Players can encounter Blacephalon in 5-star raids, and here are the best counters for it in Pokemon GO.

Blacephalon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to several types, including Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type attacks. This also means that Blacephalon doesn’t have very many resistances, and its three-type moveset doesn’t make for much coverage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
blacephalon
Blacephalon		Fire/GhostGround
Rock
Ghost
Water
Dark		Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Psychic
Ghost
Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Poison

Blacephalon has the chance to bring a Fire, Ghost, Psychic, or mix of two of the three to battle in Pokemon GO. Luckily, none of these attack types are Super Effective against the types that Blacephalon is vulnerable to, so players shouldn’t have too much of an issue.

Best Counters For Blacephalon In Pokemon GO

Again, Blacephalon has five vulnerabilities that none of its moves counter, so feel free to use any Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, or Dark-type Pokemon that you have Raid Ready. With that said, here are the top 10 Counters we recommend you bring.

PokemonMoves
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre		Waterfall
Origin Pulse
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Bite
Brutal Swing
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Mud Slap
Rock Wrecker
mega-blastoise
Mega Blastoise		Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
mega-houndoom
Mega Houndoom		Snarl
Foul Play
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing
feraligatr
Feraligatr		Shadow Claw
Hydro Cannon
excadrill
Excadrill		Mud Slap
Scorching Sands

As always, we recommend your Pokemon be above 3,500 CP when taking on this raid. However, given the lack of difficulty Blacephalon presents, we recommend a minimum of two to three trainers teaming up for said raids.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

