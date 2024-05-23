Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Blacephalon is finally making its Pokemon GO debut, rounding out the last of the Ultra Beasts in the process. Players can encounter Blacephalon in 5-star raids, and here are the best counters for it in Pokemon GO.
Blacephalon Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO
Blacephalon is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to several types, including Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type attacks. This also means that Blacephalon doesn’t have very many resistances, and its three-type moveset doesn’t make for much coverage.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Blacephalon
|Fire/Ghost
|Ground
Rock
Ghost
Water
Dark
|Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Psychic
Ghost
|Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Poison
Blacephalon has the chance to bring a Fire, Ghost, Psychic, or mix of two of the three to battle in Pokemon GO. Luckily, none of these attack types are Super Effective against the types that Blacephalon is vulnerable to, so players shouldn’t have too much of an issue.
Best Counters For Blacephalon In Pokemon GO
Again, Blacephalon has five vulnerabilities that none of its moves counter, so feel free to use any Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, or Dark-type Pokemon that you have Raid Ready. With that said, here are the top 10 Counters we recommend you bring.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Kyogre
|Waterfall
Origin Pulse
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Tyranitar
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Rhyperior
|Mud Slap
Rock Wrecker
Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Mega Houndoom
|Snarl
Foul Play
Hydreigon
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Feraligatr
|Shadow Claw
Hydro Cannon
Excadrill
|Mud Slap
Scorching Sands
As always, we recommend your Pokemon be above 3,500 CP when taking on this raid. However, given the lack of difficulty Blacephalon presents, we recommend a minimum of two to three trainers teaming up for said raids.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.