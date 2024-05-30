Best Celesteela Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Celesteela is the last of the Ultra Beasts to be added to Pokemon GO, and like its counterparts, it can only be encountered in raids. Here are the best counters to use against Celesteela to make the Pokemon GO raids a smidge easier.

Celesteela Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokemon, as you may have guessed by the name. This means Celesteela is vulnerable to Fire and Electric-type attacks. However, we recommend leaning toward Fire-type Pokemon, as Celesteela can bring a Ground-type move to the fight.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Celesteela Steel/Flying Fire

Electric Grass

Fighting

Bug

Ice

Rock

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Electric

Poison

Steel Grass

Fighting

Bug

Normal

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

As you can see in the chart above, Celesteela has a lot of coverage. It can bring Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Normal-type moves to battle, giving it a ton of offensive prowess. Its dual typing also gives it a massive defensive wall, so players have to be selective as to which attacks they choose to use during the raid.

Best Celesteela Counters in Pokemon GO

Celesteela has moves that counter Fire and Electric-type Pokemon, but we still opt to use these types as they are the best at dealing a ton of damage. Here are the top 10 counters to use against Celesteela in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Moves Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin

Blast Burn Mega Blaziken Fire Spin

Blast Burn Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare Thundurus Volt Switch

Wild Charge Ho-Oh Incinerate

Scared Fire Xurkitree Spark

Discharge Entei Fire Fang

Overheat Zapdos Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt Chandelure Fire Spin

Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fand

Overheat

If you can manage to find a group of players with teams of Pokemon listed above who are all above 3,500 CP, you should only need three or four players to take on the raid. Celesteela has a lot of defenses, but it’s not too hard to overcome if you stick with the Pokemon we recommend.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

