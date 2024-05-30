celesteela pokemon go
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Celesteela Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:05 pm

Celesteela is the last of the Ultra Beasts to be added to Pokemon GO, and like its counterparts, it can only be encountered in raids. Here are the best counters to use against Celesteela to make the Pokemon GO raids a smidge easier.

Recommended Videos

Celesteela Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokemon, as you may have guessed by the name. This means Celesteela is vulnerable to Fire and Electric-type attacks. However, we recommend leaning toward Fire-type Pokemon, as Celesteela can bring a Ground-type move to the fight.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
Celesteela
Celesteela		Steel/FlyingFire
Electric		Grass
Fighting
Bug
Ice
Rock
Fairy
Fire
Flying
Electric
Poison
Steel		Grass
Fighting
Bug
Normal
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Rock
Dragon
Steel
Fairy

As you can see in the chart above, Celesteela has a lot of coverage. It can bring Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Normal-type moves to battle, giving it a ton of offensive prowess. Its dual typing also gives it a massive defensive wall, so players have to be selective as to which attacks they choose to use during the raid.

Best Celesteela Counters in Pokemon GO

Celesteela has moves that counter Fire and Electric-type Pokemon, but we still opt to use these types as they are the best at dealing a ton of damage. Here are the top 10 counters to use against Celesteela in Pokemon GO.

PokemonMoves
Mega Charizard YFire Spin
Blast Burn
Mega BlazikenFire Spin
Blast Burn
ReshiramFire Fang
Fusion Flare
ThundurusVolt Switch
Wild Charge
Ho-OhIncinerate
Scared Fire
XurkitreeSpark
Discharge
EnteiFire Fang
Overheat
ZapdosThunder Shock
Thunderbolt
ChandelureFire Spin
Overheat
DarmanitanFire Fand
Overheat

If you can manage to find a group of players with teams of Pokemon listed above who are all above 3,500 CP, you should only need three or four players to take on the raid. Celesteela has a lot of defenses, but it’s not too hard to overcome if you stick with the Pokemon we recommend.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
xurkitree pokemon go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Why You Need To Pick Dusk Mane Necrozma Over Dawn Wing, According To Pokemon GO Players
dusk mane necrozma pokemon GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Why You Need To Pick Dusk Mane Necrozma Over Dawn Wing, According To Pokemon GO Players
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Players Divided Over First Chapter 5 Season 3 Balance Patch
fortnite car nerf
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Players Divided Over First Chapter 5 Season 3 Balance Patch
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
xurkitree pokemon go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Xurkitree Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Why You Need To Pick Dusk Mane Necrozma Over Dawn Wing, According To Pokemon GO Players
dusk mane necrozma pokemon GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Why You Need To Pick Dusk Mane Necrozma Over Dawn Wing, According To Pokemon GO Players
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Players Divided Over First Chapter 5 Season 3 Balance Patch
fortnite car nerf
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Players Divided Over First Chapter 5 Season 3 Balance Patch
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].