Best Counters For Mega Heracross Raids in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Heracross Raid Day has been announced, and the event will allow Pokemon GO players to take on a much more powerful form of the beloved Gen 2 Bug-type. That said, if you follow our guidance, Mega Heracross raids can be easier than swatting flies.
Mega Heracross Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Mega Heracross is a Bug/Fighting-type that can also use Ground-type moves, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Flying-type moves. In fact, Flying moves deal 2.5x the damage, while other Super Effective move types (Fire, Psychic, & Fairy) only deal 1.6x the damage.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Heracross
|Bug/Fighting
|Flying
Fire
Psychic
Fairy
|Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Grass
Psychic
Dark
Fire
Electric
Poison
|Bug
Dark
Grass
Fighting
Ground
Looking at potential type matchups, we strongly recommend you bring Flying-type Pokemon with Flying-type moves. Flying types are resistant to Bug and Fighting-type moves and are invulnerable to Ground-type moves. This means your Pokemon will stay in the fight longer and deal a ton of damage.
Best Counters For Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO
Again, the name of the game is Flying-types, and we’ve curated a list of the top 10 Pokemon you need to bring to Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Rayquaza/Rayquaza
|Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
Moltres
|Wing Attack
Sky Attack
Ho-Oh
|Hidden Power
Brave Bird
Mega Pidgeot
|Gust
Brave Bird
Yveltal
|Gust
Oblivion Wing
Staraptor
|Wing Attack
Zapdos
|Thunder Shock
Drill Peck
Lugia
|Extrasensory
Aeroblast
Mega Charizard Y
|Air Slash
Blast Burn
Braviary
|Air Slash
Fly
Mega Heracross is a relatively easy raid, so you won’t need more than two or three trainers to take it down. Make sure to select Pokemon from the list above that are above 3,500 CP and if you can get their Shadow variant, that’s all the better.
