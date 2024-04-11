Best Counters For Mega Heracross Raids in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Heracross Raid Day has been announced, and the event will allow Pokemon GO players to take on a much more powerful form of the beloved Gen 2 Bug-type. That said, if you follow our guidance, Mega Heracross raids can be easier than swatting flies.

Mega Heracross Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Heracross is a Bug/Fighting-type that can also use Ground-type moves, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Flying-type moves. In fact, Flying moves deal 2.5x the damage, while other Super Effective move types (Fire, Psychic, & Fairy) only deal 1.6x the damage.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Heracross Bug/Fighting Flying

Fire

Psychic

Fairy Normal

Ice

Rock

Dark

Steel

Grass

Psychic

Dark

Fire

Electric

Poison Bug

Dark

Grass

Fighting

Ground

Looking at potential type matchups, we strongly recommend you bring Flying-type Pokemon with Flying-type moves. Flying types are resistant to Bug and Fighting-type moves and are invulnerable to Ground-type moves. This means your Pokemon will stay in the fight longer and deal a ton of damage.

Best Counters For Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

Again, the name of the game is Flying-types, and we’ve curated a list of the top 10 Pokemon you need to bring to Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza/Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Moltres Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Ho-Oh Hidden Power

Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot Gust

Brave Bird

Yveltal Gust

Oblivion Wing

Staraptor Wing Attack

Zapdos Thunder Shock

Drill Peck

Lugia Extrasensory

Aeroblast

Mega Charizard Y Air Slash

Blast Burn

Braviary Air Slash

Fly

Mega Heracross is a relatively easy raid, so you won’t need more than two or three trainers to take it down. Make sure to select Pokemon from the list above that are above 3,500 CP and if you can get their Shadow variant, that’s all the better.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

