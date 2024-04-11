Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Counters For Mega Heracross Raids in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 09:44 am
Mega Heracross Raid Day Pokemon GO
Image via Niantic

Mega Heracross Raid Day has been announced, and the event will allow Pokemon GO players to take on a much more powerful form of the beloved Gen 2 Bug-type. That said, if you follow our guidance, Mega Heracross raids can be easier than swatting flies.

Recommended Videos

Mega Heracross Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Heracross is a Bug/Fighting-type that can also use Ground-type moves, but its dual typing leaves it vulnerable to Flying-type moves. In fact, Flying moves deal 2.5x the damage, while other Super Effective move types (Fire, Psychic, & Fairy) only deal 1.6x the damage.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-heracross
Mega Heracross		Bug/FightingFlying
Fire
Psychic
Fairy		Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Grass
Psychic
Dark
Fire
Electric
Poison		Bug
Dark
Grass
Fighting
Ground

Looking at potential type matchups, we strongly recommend you bring Flying-type Pokemon with Flying-type moves. Flying types are resistant to Bug and Fighting-type moves and are invulnerable to Ground-type moves. This means your Pokemon will stay in the fight longer and deal a ton of damage.

Best Counters For Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

Again, the name of the game is Flying-types, and we’ve curated a list of the top 10 Pokemon you need to bring to Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO:

PokemonMoves
rayquaza-mega
Mega Rayquaza/Rayquaza		Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
moltres
Moltres		Wing Attack
Sky Attack
ho-oh
Ho-Oh		Hidden Power
Brave Bird
mega-pidgeot
Mega Pidgeot		Gust
Brave Bird
yveltal
Yveltal		Gust
Oblivion Wing
staraptor
Staraptor		Wing Attack
zapdos
Zapdos		Thunder Shock
Drill Peck
lugia
Lugia		Extrasensory
Aeroblast
mega-charizard-y
Mega Charizard Y		Air Slash
Blast Burn
Braviary
Braviary		Air Slash
Fly

Mega Heracross is a relatively easy raid, so you won’t need more than two or three trainers to take it down. Make sure to select Pokemon from the list above that are above 3,500 CP and if you can get their Shadow variant, that’s all the better.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What a Kingslayer Kill Is in MW3 & How to Get One
Modern Warfare 3 Detroit Error.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What a Kingslayer Kill Is in MW3 & How to Get One
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 11, 2024
Read Article When Do the Fallout Games Take Place? Answered
Fallout: New Vegas, with an armed character shooting at two one-wheeled robots.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Do the Fallout Games Take Place? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3
Suppressed Clean Kills MW3. This image is part of an article about what a Kingslayer Kill is in MW3 and how to get one.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What a Kingslayer Kill Is in MW3 & How to Get One
Modern Warfare 3 Detroit Error.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What a Kingslayer Kill Is in MW3 & How to Get One
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 11, 2024
Read Article When Do the Fallout Games Take Place? Answered
Fallout: New Vegas, with an armed character shooting at two one-wheeled robots.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Do the Fallout Games Take Place? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3
Suppressed Clean Kills MW3. This image is part of an article about what a Kingslayer Kill is in MW3 and how to get one.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 11, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].