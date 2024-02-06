Best Dragalge Moveset In Pokemon GO: Is It Worth Evolving Skrelp?

Dragalge is a fan-favorite Poison/Dragon-Type Pokemon, and its dual-typing theoretically gives it a leg up in battle in Pokemon GO. That said, is the Skrelp evolution worth spending candy on, or should you save those Pokeballs and Rare Candies for a stronger Dragon-type?

Best Pokemon GO Moveset for Dragalge

You’ll find that, like many Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Dragalage has a very popular combination of moves. Below is the best moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Dragalge Dragon Tail

Outrage

Is Draglage Good in Pokemon GO?

Draglage isn’t the best Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, but it’s certainly not the worst. It has access to decently powerful Water-, Poison-, and Dragon-type moves. But its typing makes it vulnerable to a few types of attacks.

Pokemon Typing Vulnerable To Resistant To Strong Against

Dragalge Poison/Dragon Ground

Psychic

Ice

Dragon Fighting

Bug

Poison

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric Fire

Ground

Gress

Fairy

Dragon

Dragalge is a Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon, which means it is vulnerable to Ground-, Psychic-, Ice-, and Dragon-type attacks. This means you’ll want to avoid any raids against Mega Latioas/Latios or Mewtwo. That said, it’s resistant to several types including Fighting, Bug, Poison, Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass.

And its moveset is super effective against Fire, Ground, Rock, Grass, Fairy, and Dragon types.

So, is it worth the 50 Skrelp Candy to evolve? If you don’t have access to any crazy powerful Legendaries, Pseudo-Legends, or shadow-buffed Dragon-types, Dragalge isn’t bad in a pinch.

What Does Shiny Dragalge Look Like?

The Dragalge on the left is Shiny, and the one on the right is its normal coloration. The Shiny form replaces the red leaves on its head with a green leaf, and its body turns from brown to purple.

How To Catch Skrelp in Pokemon GO

Skrelp is the pre-evolution of Dragalge. It can appear in the wild as well as in Field Research encounters. That said, it isn’t always in the spawn pool, as Niantic normally chooses to feature Skrelp during Dragon-type events, like the Dragons Unleashed event in February 2024.