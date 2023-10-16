Best Early Game Deralium Farm Spot in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

The best way to scale up your damage in Lords of the Fallen by far is to upgrade your weapons. As long as you have Gerlinde the Blacksmith unlocked by freeing her before fighting the Mistress of Hounds boss, all you’ll need is some Deralium of various sizes plus some Vigor to pay for the upgrades. In this guide we’ll be covering the best spot to farm Deralium to hit level nine early with your weapon in Lords of the Fallen.

How to Get Overpowered Early in Lords of the Fallen

To start the farm, you’ll want to head over to the Forsaken Fen vestige in the Swamp. If you’ve already been farming for Vigor in the Swamp area you’ll have the shortcut next to the Vestige open. If not, you should check out our early game Vigor farming video to see how to unlock the door. Now to get these special rocks we need for the Blacksmith to magically bang against our weapons to power them up, we’ll be farming three specific enemy types.

The first enemy is the Shuja warriors. They drop the base upgrade material Small Deralium Fragments, which can get a weapon up to +3. The second enemy type are the regular knights, they typically have just basic swords or crossbows and drop the Regular Deralium Nuggets which can get a weapon up to +6. Finally we have the hulking Holy Bulwark enemies that drop the Large Deralium Shards and these can be used to get weapons up to +9.

To start the run use your Umbral Lamp and shift into the Umbral realm. Head through the shortcut door and take down the first Shuja Warrior. Head up the ladder just to the left. There will be another sneaky Shuja warrior camping out behind the boxes to your left. Take them out and then just to your right you’ll find a Suja spellcaster as well as two more warriors. Take them down and keep an eye out for the Small Deralium Fragments dropping.

Up the hill and you’ll see a big suspicious piece of wood randomly sitting in the open. It’s obviously a trap and just behind it there is a big Holy Bulwark enemy. Slice him up and the small knight enemy nearby and check him for a Large Deralium Shard. Continue up the path and cross over the bridge. There will be several of the smaller knight enemies armed with crossbows. Take each of them out and check for Regular Deralium Nugget drops.

Follow the path around to the left and then drop down. You’ll be right back at the Vestige where you started completing the loop. Now you can rest to reset the mobs and rinse and repeat until you have enough materials for a +9 weapon. At that point you’ll be absolutely decimating the enemies in the game and all from farming this one prime location!

That covers how you can easily farm a ton of Deralium early on in Lords of the Fallen to get extremely overpowered weapons.

