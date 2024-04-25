Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a hefty JRPG. Not only is it a long one with well over one hundred characters to recruit, but one it’s chock full of party customization. Here are the best party members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how to recruit them.

Recommended Videos

Best Early Party Members in Eiyuden Chronicle (And How to Get Them)

For this list, we’re mostly going to look at the early game party members that you can unlock. Once the world begins to open up to you, after you acquire your own headquarters, we’re going to consider that the cutting-off point for early game party members. Some of these party members may be in your party automatically and are necessary to progress the story, but these are the best people to keep with you as your time in the Eltisweiss Watch begins.

Garr

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Why They’re Good: Garr has very strong offense and defense, making him a prime candidate to place in the front row to soak up some damage. If you use his SP ability, Rune of Double Slash, he’ll gain an attack boost for three turns that will help mow down standard enemies.

How to Recruit Them: Garr will automatically join your party at the start of the game, and you won’t be able to remove him until you reach the Headquarters.

Francesca

Screenshot by The Escapist

Why They’re Good: Francesca is going to be your early-game healer. With access to water magic, she can heal your party in a pinch, and once you level her up, she’ll be able to unlock more magic slots, allowing you to use different magic. Place her in the back row to help keep her alive.

How to Recruit Them: Once you reach Altverden Village, head to the northwest part of the village to speak to her. She’ll automatically join your party after a cutscene.

Related: How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Yusuke

Screenshot by The Escapist

Why They’re Good: Yusuke is one of the best early party members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes because he’s a great character to place in the front row since he can lay into foes with his high offense, which only gets higher when you use Charge Up, almost guaranteeing each of his attacks to do over 100 damage per hit.

How to Recruit Them: Make your way to Fort Xialuke and interact with him. After a short cutscene, he’ll join the party.

Mellore

Screenshot by The Escapist

Why They’re Good: Mellore, despite her grating personality, is a solid long-range character who can hit from the back row with light-based attacks that use SP instead of magic. She can eventually be upgraded to use magic, making her a very versatile party member.

How to Recruit Them: You’ll need to go to the center of Eltiswiess and approach the stairs, then follow her to Redthroat Ridge. Once there, you’ll have to defeat Nerthus, an optional boss, at which point you’ll be able to recruit her.

Sabine

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Why They’re Good: Sabine is an all-around solid character to have in the front alongside Garr. With fairly strong attack and defense, as well as being able to use a Hero Combo with Garr, she can help make the few sequences you have her with before she leaves the party even easier.

How to Recruit Them: You will automatically join the party after the events at Kyshiri Village, but she will leave the party once you get to your headquarters.

And those are some of the best early game party members in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Click here to read more guides, tips, and tricks for the game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more