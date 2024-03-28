The best Gallagher build in Honkai: Star Rail can have this four-star Abundance character keeping your team alive while having the only facial hair of any playable Honkai: Star Rail or Genshin Impact character. We know it’s a weird fact, but here we are.

Best Gallagher Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Gallagher is a fire healer, but he can also debuff enemies. Along with an attack reduction, he debuffs enemies, so your team will heal when hitting enemies. He’s a bit similar to Luocha, making him a great choice for teams with more than one attacking ally. Not only that, but he can also deal out respectable damage, and while he’s never going to be a primary damage dealer, he’s a great support and one of the stronger four-star options for this role.

Best Gallagher Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

For the Relics in the best Gallagher build in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll generally want to put Gallagher on the Thief of Shooting Meteor set, which buffs his break effect. While that may sound odd, doing so also buffs his outgoing healing bonus because of his passive talents, allowing him to contribute more freely to outputting damage and stopping enemies in general. For the Planar Ornament, you should go for Broken Keel because it boosts his effect resistance and then grants a crit damage buff to the team if you can hit 30% effect resistance, which is easy to do with Gallagher.

For stats, you’ll usually want to go with outgoing healing on the body piece, speed on the boots, HP on the sphere for general resilience, and energy recharge rate or break effect on the link rope. ERR is good because his ultimate is a big part of his general kit, while the break affects his damage output and his healing bonus.

Best Gallagher Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

For his Light Cone, Gallagher wants What Is Real? This is his signature Light Cone and can be bought from the Forgotten Hall shop, which means you don’t have to spend a thing to get it. Not only does it have his face on it, which is a blessing if we’re all being honest, but it also grants a chunk of break effect and causes him to regain health every time he uses his basic attack, making him a lot sturdier in general, which makes it easier for him to keep healing your team.

And that’s the best Gallagher build in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

