Best Kar98k Loadout in Warzone Season 4

After years in hiding, the Kar98k has finally returned to where it belongs. The Season 4 update in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 reintroduced the classic sniper via the Battle Pass. To make the Kar98k viable in Warzone, though, you need a specific loadout.

Best Kar98k Loadout in Warzone

Fortunately for all Kar98k users, the new marksman rifle does have the ability to one-shot kill enemies. This is only up to a certain range, though, so you can’t down a fully-plated enemy from hundreds of meters away. Instead, the one-shot kill range of the Kar98k is just under 90 meters with the loadout below.

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Barrel : Prazisiongewehr 7.62 Long Barrel

: Prazisiongewehr 7.62 Long Barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Grain Rounds

The Kar98k loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

Starting off the loadout is the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, which boosts bullet velocity and damage range along with keeping your shots silent on the map. Paired with the muzzle is the Prazisiongewehr 7.62 Long Barrel, which also increases bullet velocity and damage range. With these two attachments together, your bullet velocity is one of the best you can have in Warzone. To really get those one-shot kills flowing, I have also picked out the 7.62 High Grain Rounds, adding to your damage range stat.

Now that your one-shot kills are squared away, we can focus a little on mobility. The No Stock attachment is all you need to ensure the Kar98k can still quickscope enemies easily. The final attachment on the loadout is the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, but you can swap that out with a long-range scope if you prefer.

Best Class For the Kar98k in Warzone

With the loadout taken care of, it’s time to fill out the rest of your class for the Kar98k:

Secondary Weapon

Striker-9, HRM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the Kar98k is complete and it’s ready for any situation in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

