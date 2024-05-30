Kar98k Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Kar98k Loadout in Warzone Season 4

The fan-favorite sniper returns to Warzone
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 30, 2024 07:28 am

After years in hiding, the Kar98k has finally returned to where it belongs. The Season 4 update in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 reintroduced the classic sniper via the Battle Pass. To make the Kar98k viable in Warzone, though, you need a specific loadout.

Recommended Videos

Best Kar98k Loadout in Warzone

Fortunately for all Kar98k users, the new marksman rifle does have the ability to one-shot kill enemies. This is only up to a certain range, though, so you can’t down a fully-plated enemy from hundreds of meters away. Instead, the one-shot kill range of the Kar98k is just under 90 meters with the loadout below.

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
  • Barrel: Prazisiongewehr 7.62 Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 7.62 High Grain Rounds
The Kar98k loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist
The Kar98k loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

Starting off the loadout is the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle, which boosts bullet velocity and damage range along with keeping your shots silent on the map. Paired with the muzzle is the Prazisiongewehr 7.62 Long Barrel, which also increases bullet velocity and damage range. With these two attachments together, your bullet velocity is one of the best you can have in Warzone. To really get those one-shot kills flowing, I have also picked out the 7.62 High Grain Rounds, adding to your damage range stat.

Now that your one-shot kills are squared away, we can focus a little on mobility. The No Stock attachment is all you need to ensure the Kar98k can still quickscope enemies easily. The final attachment on the loadout is the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, but you can swap that out with a long-range scope if you prefer.

Related: How to Earn the DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3

Best Class For the Kar98k in Warzone

With the loadout taken care of, it’s time to fill out the rest of your class for the Kar98k:

Secondary Weapon

  • Striker-9HRM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the Kar98k is complete and it’s ready for any situation in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Warzone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best JAK Decimator Loadout in MW3 Season 4
JAK Decimator Best Loadout No Text in Call of Duty MW3
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best JAK Decimator Loadout in MW3 Season 4
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 30, 2024
Read Article When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 End?
Season 4 of COD MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 End?
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 30, 2024
Read Article Best Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best JAK Decimator Loadout in MW3 Season 4
JAK Decimator Best Loadout No Text in Call of Duty MW3
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best JAK Decimator Loadout in MW3 Season 4
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 30, 2024
Read Article When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 End?
Season 4 of COD MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 End?
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 30, 2024
Read Article Best Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 30, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.