Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Where we dropping? Jokes aside, it’s the first decision a Fortnite player makes in every match. And arguably, the most important. The Chapter 5 map is still fresh to players, and in Season 2 it got updated with several new POIs. These are the best landing spots we recommend in the new map for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Classy Courts

Classy Courts is relatively unchanged in this season of Fortnite. My duo and I like cold drops that let us loot up without much competition. If you play like us, Classy Courts is sure to become one of your favorite landings in Fortnite. Set in the Far North of the map, this is a suburban country club with various tennis courts. This simple area has a lot to offer. The area is relatively flat, but fences around each court provide decent cover. When enemies do arrive, often times engagements play out like a short cage match. If you or a squad-mate gets eliminated in one, there is a Reboot Van very close by. Thankfully, no one has to be out of the action for long.

There are plenty of loot chests in this area, and they’re usually easy to find on the tennis courts. There is also a vending machine, so you can trade gold for any items you may not have found while looting. Sometimes Shadow Briefings will spawn too. These can be great to give you and your team an objective, and help guide your rotation further into the map. The only real downside when landing at Classy Courts is its size. While the small area has plenty of loot for Solos or Duos, you may find resources spread too thin if you try and drop here with a full Squad.

Grim Gate

Unlike Classy Courts, Grim Gate is one of the hottest drops in Fortnite right now, and for good reason. There are plenty of enemies present, including NPCs and an abundance of other players. Landing here is high-risk, high-reward. It can be overwhelming without a team, but this is a great landing spot for Trios and Squads. This gate to the Underworld houses a massive fortress structure which is filled with loot. If you land here, you can find chests all over the place, the best of which are at the very top. There are also plenty of kegs laying around that will give you shield when broken.

What makes this landing spot stand out most is the green river. After you enter it, several skulls float around you which indicate how many uses of an Underworld Dash you have left. This unique movement is extremely fast, and can be used either to evade enemies, or attack them with unrivaled aggression and speed.

Challenging Cerberus is the Main Draw

You can also gain a recharging version of this ability by challenging and defeating the Cerberus boss. After he is eliminated, he drops a medallion which gives players access to this special ability. When you challenge Cerberus, first you have to defend against waves of beasts. These hounds are the guard dogs of The Underworld, but they can be easily defeated. There are two waves of three dogs, then a third where three more will spawn to defend the Cerberus boss himself.

Cerberus has a decent chunk of health, but can be taken out fairly easily if you don’t have to worry about other enemy players during the fight. He also tends to drop a lot of heals, and the mythic-rarity Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun. This comes equipped with attachments that will help to reduce recoil, and increase mobility and handling with the weapon. It’s a great pick for players who like to fight in close-quarters.

Restored Reels

Restored Reels is the perfect “just right” landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. How many other players will drop here often depends on the trajectory of the Battle Bus. Sometimes very few do, but every once in a while, Restored Reels can become a hot drop if it is along the path of the Battle Bus.

As the name suggests, the Ruins here have been repaired. Now, the POI is filled with lots of open Greek structures. Restored Reels is centered around an amphitheater, with structures around it on three sides. There are plenty of loot chests around the area. Better yet, vending machines and Shadow Briefings will spawn here too. If you don’t find the loot you’re looking for, you can either buy it from the vending machine, or accept a briefing which spawns a Supply Drop for you and your team.

What really seals the deal on Restored Reels as a viable landing spot is its positioning. It’s just West to the dead-center of the map, so you’ll rarely have to run far to make it out of the Storm’s path.

