In any Battle Royale game, where you drop in is one of the most important decisions you can make. In Call of Duty: Warzone, Rebirth Island gives you several opportunities to do just that. Here are the best landing spots in Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Best Landing Spots in Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone

Flooded Vault – Rebirth’s Best Kept Secret

One of the best hidden spots on Rebirth Island lies underneath the Northern Coast. Between Dock and Industry, there is an unmarked flooded bunker that contains a vault. In it, you’ll find several loot chests. Often, one will be a special type that will give you both the Primary and Secondary Weapon in your Favorite Loadout. This hidden area is usually full of loot into the late game, so it can be a great landing spot after a Resurgence.

While you can access this bunker through a door on the exterior, the best way in is through the water. Land right off the coast by the scaffolding, sink until you see a large pipe, then swim through it. Eventually, you’ll get to a section lit up in red by flares. Here, you can rise above the surface of the water and catch your breath. Entering this way is a great option to get good loot early and undetected. You’ll rarely encounter other players at this lesser known spot. If you do, they certainly won’t expect you to come from underneath. This can be a great way to get some easy kills early on and grab loot if another play beat you to it.

Harbor – Best Spot for Positioning

Harbor’s position on the map is truly what makes it one of the best landing spots in Rebirth Island. Set along the Southeast of the map with lots of cover, Harbor is mostly hidden from the rest of the map. Still, there are plenty of opportunities for finding loot if you make this your landing spot on Rebirth Island. The Cargo ship usually has some decent crates, as does the one-story building across the street. There’s also plenty of loot – including ammo caches – in the massive multi-level building that separates Harbor from Living Quarters.

Decent loot aside, what makes this spot worth landing at is its viability in the mid-to-late game. There is plenty of cover from the snipers that camp Rebirth Island’s rooftops and long sight lanes to take advantage of. The rooftop of the main building, the top of the ship, and the watchtower all make for great defensible positions. As an added bonus, there’s a buy station between the main building and the ship you can use to spend the cash you find lying around.

Prison – Best Hot Drop

The Prison is a massive fortress in the middle of the map that all of Rebirth Island is centered around. Instantly recognizable to Call of Duty Zombies fans and Bay Area locals, the Prison is modeled after the cellblocks of Alcatraz Island. Living up to its infamous reputation, nowhere is safe at this POI. That is exactly what makes it such a popular landing spot among the most aggressive Warzone players.

Whether you choose to land on the Prison’s roof, drop at the water tower across from it, or go right into the interior, expect enemy contact. Prison is a high-risk, high-reward POI. If you manage to be successful in fending off enemy squads and secure the area for yourself, the late game gets easy. There are plenty of places to hide and take cover at Prison. If you take your time and learn the layout of the cellblock and the bathrooms below, there are tons of opportunities to flank enemies. The roof also makes a great staging ground for late-game if the circle continues to move in your direction.

Stronghold – Best Cold Drop

Stronghold is one of my favorite landing spots in Rebirth Island by far. Unlike the Prison, this POI is all about taking things slow and getting set up for late game. Stronghold is located at the very bottom of the map and surrounded by water on three sides, making it very easy to defend. If you do manage to secure it, make sure you climb the tower and grab a good sniper. This is one of the highest points on the map, providing excellent overwatch of the area and a viable sniper’s nest to counter campers from Living Quarters to Prison.

The best thing about Stronghold is that it has everything you’d ever need in one POI. There are several buildings full of loot, plenty of contracts, a buy station, and a UAV tower. The unfortunate thing about Stronghold is that it very rarely houses the final circle. The area has a helipad, a redeploy drone, and often will spawn an ATV or a TAV, so you have options to escape when the gas closes in.

And those are the best landing spots in Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

