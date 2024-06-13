Image of the Landorus Incarnate Forme Raid Boss from Pokemon GO
Image via Niantic
Best Landorus Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Ease the struggle against 5-star Raid Boss Landorus with these counters
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:08 pm

Incarnate Forme Landorus has taken center stage in 5-star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO. This tough opponent will take strategy and teamwork to defeat. Here’s the best counters for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO.

All of Incarnate Forme Landorus Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

As you plan your raid team to take on Incarnate Forme Landorus, it’s important to keep type strengths and weaknesses in mind. Incarnate Forme Landorus is a dual Ground- and Flying-type Pokemon, and it’s bringing some powerful ground-type moves into Raid Battles. It can also show up with the Fighting-type move Focus Blast or the Dragon-Type Outrage.

For that reason, you’ll want to bring in strong Ice- or Water-type Pokemon to exploit its weaknesses while backlining Ground, Poison, Fighting, Electric, and Bug Pokemon.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
landorus
Landorus (Incarnate Forme)		Ground/FlyingIce (2x)
Water		Ground
Poison
Fighting
Electric
Bug		Fighting
Electric
Bug
Poison
Ground

The Best Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters in Pokemon GO

It’s time for Ice-types to take charge when facing Incarnate Forme Landorus. Here are some of the most powerful Pokemon you can bring into the fray to effectively counter this 5-star Raid Boss.

As always, the Shadow forms of these Pokemon will be a bit stronger in battle, so bring ’em if you’ve got ’em.

PokemonSuggested Moveset
mamoswine
Mamoswine		Powder Snow
Avalanche
weavile
Weavile		Ice Shard
Avalanche
galarian-darmanitan
Galarian Darmanitan		Ice Fang
Avalanche
Baxcalibur
Baxcalibur		Ice Fang
Avalanche
mewtwo
Mewtwo		Psycho Cut
Ice Beam
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre		Waterfall
Blizzard
mega-abomasnow
Mega Abomasnow		Powder Snow
Weather Ball
cetitan
Cetitan		Ice Shard
Avalanche
articuno
Articuno		Frost Breath
Triple Axel
Glaceon
Glaceon		Frost Breath
Avalanche

While it is possible to beat Incarnate Forme Landorus with just 2 trainers if you bring the right Pokemon, we generally recommend a team of at least 3 to ensure you’ll have the fighting power to beat this Pokemon. If you have a few lower-level trainers in the mix, you’ll want more people on the team to ensure you can take down Landorus within the time limit.

Since Landorus generally has a CP of around 2500–3500 in these raids, you’ll want to bring Pokemon with at least a 3500 CP into the battle if you can; the higher, the better. Gather your best Ice-type Pokemon and a few fellow trainers, and best of luck out there!

Pokemon GO is available now.

