Best Landorus Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Incarnate Forme Landorus has taken center stage in 5-star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO. This tough opponent will take strategy and teamwork to defeat. Here’s the best counters for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

All of Incarnate Forme Landorus Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

As you plan your raid team to take on Incarnate Forme Landorus, it’s important to keep type strengths and weaknesses in mind. Incarnate Forme Landorus is a dual Ground- and Flying-type Pokemon, and it’s bringing some powerful ground-type moves into Raid Battles. It can also show up with the Fighting-type move Focus Blast or the Dragon-Type Outrage.

For that reason, you’ll want to bring in strong Ice- or Water-type Pokemon to exploit its weaknesses while backlining Ground, Poison, Fighting, Electric, and Bug Pokemon.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Landorus (Incarnate Forme) Ground/Flying Ice (2x)

Water Ground

Poison

Fighting

Electric

Bug Fighting

Electric

Bug

Poison

Ground

The Best Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters in Pokemon GO

It’s time for Ice-types to take charge when facing Incarnate Forme Landorus. Here are some of the most powerful Pokemon you can bring into the fray to effectively counter this 5-star Raid Boss.

As always, the Shadow forms of these Pokemon will be a bit stronger in battle, so bring ’em if you’ve got ’em.

Pokemon Suggested Moveset

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Weavile Ice Shard

Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang

Avalanche

Baxcalibur Ice Fang

Avalanche

Mewtwo Psycho Cut

Ice Beam

Primal Kyogre Waterfall

Blizzard

Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Cetitan Ice Shard

Avalanche

Articuno Frost Breath

Triple Axel

Glaceon Frost Breath

Avalanche

While it is possible to beat Incarnate Forme Landorus with just 2 trainers if you bring the right Pokemon, we generally recommend a team of at least 3 to ensure you’ll have the fighting power to beat this Pokemon. If you have a few lower-level trainers in the mix, you’ll want more people on the team to ensure you can take down Landorus within the time limit.

Since Landorus generally has a CP of around 2500–3500 in these raids, you’ll want to bring Pokemon with at least a 3500 CP into the battle if you can; the higher, the better. Gather your best Ice-type Pokemon and a few fellow trainers, and best of luck out there!

Pokemon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy