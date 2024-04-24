Best Mega Aggron Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Aggron may look like a fearsome raid boss, but this Pokemon GO battle isn’t all that challenging with the right Pokemon. If you’re looking to capture Aggron or just want to store up some precious Mega Energy, here are the best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO.
Mega Aggron Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Since Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, players will have a pretty easy time narrowing down the potential pool of Pokemon to use in battle. These should include Pokemon who resist Dragon, Rock, Steel, or Electric-type moves and who have strong Fighting, Fire, or Ground-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Aggron
|Steel
|Fighting
Ground
Fire
|Fire
Ice
Flying
Bug
Dragon
Rock
Fairy
Water
|Normal
Grass
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Rock
Dragon
Steel
Fairy
We recommend bringing Ground or Fighting-type Pokemon, as Ground resists Electric and Rock-type moves, and Fighting resists Rock-type moves. Fire, while great for attacking, is vulnerable to Rock-type moves, which Aggron favors.
Best Mega Aggron Counters in Pokemon GO
Below is a list of the top 10 best counters for Mega Aggron, and they may look a bit familiar. Of course, they all are either Ground or Fighting-type with some Fire-types mixed in. But they are also several of the strongest Pokemon that make it onto several counter lists.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow)
|Counter
Blast Burn
Excadrill (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Machamp
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Reshiram
|Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
Lucario
|Counter
Aura Sphere
Rhyperior (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Hariyama (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
If you stick to the Pokemon listed above and they have a CP higher than 3,500, we think you can skim by with two to three trainers. Of course, the trainers you bring into battle will also need a kitted team of proper Mega Aggron counters.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.