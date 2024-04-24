mega aggron pokemon go counters
Best Mega Aggron Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Aggron may look like a fearsome raid boss, but this Pokemon GO battle isn’t all that challenging with the right Pokemon. If you’re looking to capture Aggron or just want to store up some precious Mega Energy, here are the best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO.

Mega Aggron Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Since Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, players will have a pretty easy time narrowing down the potential pool of Pokemon to use in battle. These should include Pokemon who resist Dragon, Rock, Steel, or Electric-type moves and who have strong Fighting, Fire, or Ground-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-aggron
Mega Aggron		SteelFighting
Ground
Fire		Fire
Ice
Flying
Bug
Dragon
Rock
Fairy
Water		Normal
Grass
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Rock
Dragon
Steel
Fairy

We recommend bringing Ground or Fighting-type Pokemon, as Ground resists Electric and Rock-type moves, and Fighting resists Rock-type moves. Fire, while great for attacking, is vulnerable to Rock-type moves, which Aggron favors.

Best Mega Aggron Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the top 10 best counters for Mega Aggron, and they may look a bit familiar. Of course, they all are either Ground or Fighting-type with some Fire-types mixed in. But they are also several of the strongest Pokemon that make it onto several counter lists.

PokemonMoves
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
mega-blaziken
Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow)		Counter
Blast Burn
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Earth Power
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword
machamp
Machamp		Counter
Dynamic Punch
reshiram
Reshiram		Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
lucario
Lucario		Counter
Aura Sphere
rhyperior
Rhyperior (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
hariyama
Hariyama (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch

If you stick to the Pokemon listed above and they have a CP higher than 3,500, we think you can skim by with two to three trainers. Of course, the trainers you bring into battle will also need a kitted team of proper Mega Aggron counters.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Should You Choose Battle Ready or Fresh Dweller in Fallout 76?
Fresh Dweller roaming in Fallout 76.
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Choose Battle Ready or Fresh Dweller in Fallout 76?
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Secrets and Puzzle Solutions in Goddess’s’ Rest in Remnant 2
Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Secrets and Puzzle Solutions in Goddess’s’ Rest in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Best Characters for Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Artifact Set in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Featured
Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Characters for Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Artifact Set in Genshin Impact
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 24, 2024
