Best Mega Aggron Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Aggron may look like a fearsome raid boss, but this Pokemon GO battle isn’t all that challenging with the right Pokemon. If you’re looking to capture Aggron or just want to store up some precious Mega Energy, here are the best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO.

Mega Aggron Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Since Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, players will have a pretty easy time narrowing down the potential pool of Pokemon to use in battle. These should include Pokemon who resist Dragon, Rock, Steel, or Electric-type moves and who have strong Fighting, Fire, or Ground-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Aggron Steel Fighting

Ground

Fire Fire

Ice

Flying

Bug

Dragon

Rock

Fairy

Water Normal

Grass

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

We recommend bringing Ground or Fighting-type Pokemon, as Ground resists Electric and Rock-type moves, and Fighting resists Rock-type moves. Fire, while great for attacking, is vulnerable to Rock-type moves, which Aggron favors.

Best Mega Aggron Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the top 10 best counters for Mega Aggron, and they may look a bit familiar. Of course, they all are either Ground or Fighting-type with some Fire-types mixed in. But they are also several of the strongest Pokemon that make it onto several counter lists.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow) Counter

Blast Burn

Excadrill (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow) Mud Shot

Earth Power

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Machamp Counter

Dynamic Punch

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Lucario Counter

Aura Sphere

Rhyperior (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Hariyama (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

If you stick to the Pokemon listed above and they have a CP higher than 3,500, we think you can skim by with two to three trainers. Of course, the trainers you bring into battle will also need a kitted team of proper Mega Aggron counters.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

