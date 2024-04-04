Category:
Best Mega Charizard X Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 4, 2024 05:05 pm
pokemon go charizard x

Mega Charizard X, while the lesser Mega Charizard Evolution in terms of battle capabilities, is a tough opponent in Pokemon GO Mega Raids. Here is everything you need to know about taking down the evolved form of the most iconic Gen 1 starter.

Recommended Videos

Mega Charizard X Weaknesses & Type Counters

While normally a Flying/Fire-type Pokemon, Mega Charizard X changes its typing to a much more ferocious Fire/Dragon-type. This means Mega Charizard X takes Super Effective damage from Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-charizard-x (1)
Mega Charizard X		Fire/DragonDragon
Ground
Rock		Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Electric
Rock
Dragon		Fire
Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Fairy
Water
Electric

Since Charizard has moves that are strong against Rock and Dragon Pokemon, players are better off using Ground types. That said, make sure your dual typing isn’t one from the list above, or else you’ll be at risk of taking a lot of damage.

Best Counters for Mega Charizard X

While Ground types are statistically better, you’ll notice a lot of Dragon-type Pokemon on the list below. That’s because Mega Charizard X is pretty easy to take down, and a team full of uber Dragon Pokemon will make this Mega Raid a breeze.

PokemonMoves
rayquaza-mega
Mega Rayquaza		Dragon Tail
Outrage
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Dragon Tail
Precipice Blades
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Dragon Tail
Outrage
mega-salamence
Mega Salamence		Dragon Tail
Outrage
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Mud-Slap
Rock Wrecker
dragonite
Dragonite		Dragon Tail
Outrage
rampardos
Rampardos		Smack Down
Rock Slide
origin forme palkia
Palkia		Dragon Tail
Spacial Rend
Dialga-Origin
Dialga		Dragon Breath
Roar of Time
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Smack Down
Stone Edge

Again, Mega Charizard isn’t as powerful as it looks. We recommend two or three trainers team up for this fight. Make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP, and if you use ones from the list above, you should be fine.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

