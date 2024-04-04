Best Mega Charizard X Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Mega Charizard X, while the lesser Mega Charizard Evolution in terms of battle capabilities, is a tough opponent in Pokemon GO Mega Raids. Here is everything you need to know about taking down the evolved form of the most iconic Gen 1 starter.

Mega Charizard X Weaknesses & Type Counters

While normally a Flying/Fire-type Pokemon, Mega Charizard X changes its typing to a much more ferocious Fire/Dragon-type. This means Mega Charizard X takes Super Effective damage from Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Charizard X Fire/Dragon Dragon

Ground

Rock Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Electric

Rock

Dragon Fire

Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Fairy

Water

Electric

Since Charizard has moves that are strong against Rock and Dragon Pokemon, players are better off using Ground types. That said, make sure your dual typing isn’t one from the list above, or else you’ll be at risk of taking a lot of damage.

Best Counters for Mega Charizard X

While Ground types are statistically better, you’ll notice a lot of Dragon-type Pokemon on the list below. That’s because Mega Charizard X is pretty easy to take down, and a team full of uber Dragon Pokemon will make this Mega Raid a breeze.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Outrage

Primal Groudon Dragon Tail

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Salamence Dragon Tail

Outrage

Rhyperior Mud-Slap

Rock Wrecker

Dragonite Dragon Tail

Outrage

Rampardos Smack Down

Rock Slide

Palkia Dragon Tail

Spacial Rend

Dialga Dragon Breath

Roar of Time

Mega Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

Again, Mega Charizard isn’t as powerful as it looks. We recommend two or three trainers team up for this fight. Make sure all of your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP, and if you use ones from the list above, you should be fine.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

