Best Mega Gyarados Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Gyarados, one of the many Mega Evolutions currently available in Pokemon GO, is flying into the spotlight for a couple of weeks in May, and here is everything you need to know about taking down these Mega Raids.
Mega Gyarados Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Mega Gyarados is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon, leaving it vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-type moves. This is a lot more weaknesses than most raid bosses have, which makes it a fairly easy boss to counter.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Gyarados
|Water/Dark
|Bug
Fighting
Grass
Electric
Fairy
|Fire
Ground
Rock
Dragon
Psychic
Ghost
|Fire
Water
Ice
Steel
Dark
Ghost
Luckily, Mega Gyarados only knows Water, Dark, and Dragon-type moves. None of these are super effective against the types that Gyarados is weak to, so players have a bit more freedom when picking which of the five super-effective types they want to use.
However, we recommend using Fighting, Fairy, or Grass-type Pokemon as they resist some of Gyarados’ attacks.
Best Mega Gyarados Counters in Pokemon GO
Since Mega Gyarados isn’t a difficult boss, you don’t have to optimize your team to a T. That said, here are the top 10 Pokemon we recommend using against Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Kartana
|Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
Mega Sceptile
|Fury Cutter
Frenzy Plant
Raikou
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Mega Heracross
|Counter
Megahorn
Machamp
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Mega Manectric
|Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
Discharge
Mega Gardevoir
|Charm
Dazzling Gleam
Mega Alakazam
|Counter
Dazzling Gleam
If players take full teams of Pokemon that are above 3,500 CP, it shouldn’t take more than two or three trainers to take down Mega Gyarados.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.