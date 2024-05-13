Best Mega Gyarados Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Gyarados, one of the many Mega Evolutions currently available in Pokemon GO, is flying into the spotlight for a couple of weeks in May, and here is everything you need to know about taking down these Mega Raids.

Recommended Videos

Mega Gyarados Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Gyarados is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon, leaving it vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-type moves. This is a lot more weaknesses than most raid bosses have, which makes it a fairly easy boss to counter.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Gyarados Water/Dark Bug

Fighting

Grass

Electric

Fairy Fire

Ground

Rock

Dragon

Psychic

Ghost Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Dark

Ghost

Luckily, Mega Gyarados only knows Water, Dark, and Dragon-type moves. None of these are super effective against the types that Gyarados is weak to, so players have a bit more freedom when picking which of the five super-effective types they want to use.

However, we recommend using Fighting, Fairy, or Grass-type Pokemon as they resist some of Gyarados’ attacks.

Best Mega Gyarados Counters in Pokemon GO

Since Mega Gyarados isn’t a difficult boss, you don’t have to optimize your team to a T. That said, here are the top 10 Pokemon we recommend using against Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Moves

Kartana Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Raikou Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Mega Heracross Counter

Megahorn

Machamp Counter

Dynamic Punch

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Mega Manectric Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Xurkitree Thunder Shock

Discharge

Mega Gardevoir Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam Counter

Dazzling Gleam

If players take full teams of Pokemon that are above 3,500 CP, it shouldn’t take more than two or three trainers to take down Mega Gyarados.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more