Best Meta Loadouts in MW3 Season 5

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been given some to set and as a result, some new meta weapons have emerged. To see what the top five meta weapons are and what loadouts you should use with them in MW3, check out the guide.

Recommended Videos

Top 5 Meta Loadouts in MW3

Below, I’ll showcase a loadout for all five of the meta weapons in Season 5. Of course, there are more than five serviceable weapons you can use in multiplayer. The five weapons I’ve chosen are simply the best options that will yield the highest chance of success when loading into any multiplayer match in MW3. These weapons are also in no particular order.

1. STG44

Muzzle : ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel

: Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

The STG44 loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Let’s kick things off with the newest assault rifle in MW3. The STG44 can be unlocked by progressing the Battle Pass in Season 5, and once you do manage to unlock it, you’ll be quite happy with the results. The STG44 is highly enjoyable to use and delivers a nasty punch to any unfortunate enemy on the other side of it. While its recoil does take some getting used to, you might not notice due to how fast enemies die.

2. SVA 545

Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel : SVT Precision Barrel

: SVT Precision Barrel Stock : Mane V6 Stock

: Mane V6 Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Demo 650 Grip

The SVA 545 loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

The SVA 545 has been one of the most consistent weapons in both MW3 and Warzone for several seasons. In Season 5, nothing has changed on its loadout with the exception of a new muzzle. The Quartermaster Suppressor can be unlocked via an Armory Unlock Challenge, and it’s one of the best suppressors you can equip on a gun. With that and the rest of the SVA 545’s normal loadout, you’ll dominate the opposition on any map.

3. Superi 46

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Houndguard Heavy Barrel

: Houndguard Heavy Barrel Stock : Rescue-9 Stock

: Rescue-9 Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Superi 46 loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Similar to the SVA, the Superi 46 has been part of the best meta loadouts in MW3 for a couple of months now. It’s multiplayer loadout drastically differs from its Warzone one, but both are solid in their own right. The Superi 46 can be built for either close or long-range engagements, but I’ve decided to go with a mid-range loadout that keeps mobility while adding damage range and recoil control.

4. Kar98k

Barrel : Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Optic : SZ Bullseye Optic

: SZ Bullseye Optic Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Ammunition : 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds

: 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds Sling: Target Sling

The Kar98k loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

The Kar98k made the cut as my top quickscoping sniper in Season 5 of MW3, and it returns as one of the best overall meta weapons. While its tendency for hitmarkers can be frustrating at times, the Kar98k is mostly reliable when aiming for the upper body of an enemy. However, if possible, you want to try and aim for the head whenever you can.

5. Striker-9

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Striker Elite Long Barrel

: Striker Elite Long Barrel Stock : Lachmann Recon Series Stock

: Lachmann Recon Series Stock Underbarrel : XRK Bowbreaker Grip

: XRK Bowbreaker Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Striker-9 loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

This spot could have gone to either the Striker or the Striker-9, but I chose the Striker-9 due to its faster rate and overall stronger recoil. This loadout for the Striker-9 in particular has virtually no recoil, allowing you to take on enemies at any range. It also has a quick time-to-kill and great mobility, making it a terrific all-around weapon to use in Season 5.

And that does it for our best meta loadouts in Season 5 of MW3. It’s possible this list changes with new balancing updates, but right now, you can’t go wrong with any of the selections.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy