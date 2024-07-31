Best Meta Loadouts in MW3 Season 5

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been given some to set and as a result, some new meta weapons have emerged. To see what the top five meta weapons are and what loadouts you should use with them in MW3, check out the guide.
Top 5 Meta Loadouts in MW3
Below, I’ll showcase a loadout for all five of the meta weapons in Season 5. Of course, there are more than five serviceable weapons you can use in multiplayer. The five weapons I’ve chosen are simply the best options that will yield the highest chance of success when loading into any multiplayer match in MW3. These weapons are also in no particular order.
1. STG44
- Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel
- Optic: MK. 3 Reflector
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Citadel Grip
Let’s kick things off with the newest assault rifle in MW3. The STG44 can be unlocked by progressing the Battle Pass in Season 5, and once you do manage to unlock it, you’ll be quite happy with the results. The STG44 is highly enjoyable to use and delivers a nasty punch to any unfortunate enemy on the other side of it. While its recoil does take some getting used to, you might not notice due to how fast enemies die.
2. SVA 545
- Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor
- Barrel: SVT Precision Barrel
- Stock: Mane V6 Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Demo 650 Grip
The SVA 545 has been one of the most consistent weapons in both MW3 and Warzone for several seasons. In Season 5, nothing has changed on its loadout with the exception of a new muzzle. The Quartermaster Suppressor can be unlocked via an Armory Unlock Challenge, and it’s one of the best suppressors you can equip on a gun. With that and the rest of the SVA 545’s normal loadout, you’ll dominate the opposition on any map.
3. Superi 46
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Houndguard Heavy Barrel
- Stock: Rescue-9 Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Similar to the SVA, the Superi 46 has been part of the best meta loadouts in MW3 for a couple of months now. It’s multiplayer loadout drastically differs from its Warzone one, but both are solid in their own right. The Superi 46 can be built for either close or long-range engagements, but I’ve decided to go with a mid-range loadout that keeps mobility while adding damage range and recoil control.
4. Kar98k
- Barrel: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel
- Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Ammunition: 7.92x57mm Spire Point Rounds
- Sling: Target Sling
The Kar98k made the cut as my top quickscoping sniper in Season 5 of MW3, and it returns as one of the best overall meta weapons. While its tendency for hitmarkers can be frustrating at times, the Kar98k is mostly reliable when aiming for the upper body of an enemy. However, if possible, you want to try and aim for the head whenever you can.
5. Striker-9
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel
- Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Bowbreaker Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
This spot could have gone to either the Striker or the Striker-9, but I chose the Striker-9 due to its faster rate and overall stronger recoil. This loadout for the Striker-9 in particular has virtually no recoil, allowing you to take on enemies at any range. It also has a quick time-to-kill and great mobility, making it a terrific all-around weapon to use in Season 5.
And that does it for our best meta loadouts in Season 5 of MW3. It’s possible this list changes with new balancing updates, but right now, you can’t go wrong with any of the selections.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 12:19 pm