The best Mortfefi build in Wuthering Waves will have you pew-pewing your way through everything in your path and truly making the most out of this incredible sub-DPS unit. Sure, there’s not much competition for that role yet, but he’s still very good.

Best Mortefi Build in Wuthering Waves

Mortefi is a Fusion off-field DPS character who uses the power of guns and anime to smite his foes with ease. While there are no elemental reactions as in Genshin Impact, a character being able to do damage while not on the field is still huge. That’s especially true if you’ve got a greedy on-field DPS like Jiyan or Calcharo. This puts Mortefi in a very powerful and currently uncontested position. However, even when he does have competition, we’re expecting Mortefi to remain fairly strong anyway.

To use Mortefi, you basically want to use your Resonance Liberation and then switch him out once your Concerto Energy is full in order to trigger his outro skill. His Resonance Liberation allows him to fire coordinated attacks with whichever resonator is on-field. He fires one shot when they use a basic attack and two shots when they use a heavy attack. His outro skill boosts the damage of heavy attacks for the incoming character.

As you can see, Mortefi’s built to help basic attackers, sure, but far more so for those who mostly do heavy attacks. And it just so happens that the mighty Jiyan wants to use a lot of heavy attacks, which means you can dole out huge damage using the two together to steamroll through all of your enemies with no problems. Mortefi’s resonance skill also deals a pretty decent chunk of damage, and because he uses a gun, having Mortefi on your team is essential for some of the overworld challenges.

Best Mortefi Echoes in Wuthering Waves

As Mortefi is a Fusion character who deals a lot of damage, you might expect that their best set would be the Molten Rift. That’s because Molten Rift boosts Fusion damage by a sizeable amount, and damage is always good. However, we actually think that Moonlit Clouds is the better set for him. Moonlit Clouds is a support set that boosts Energy Regen, which is great for making sure you can always use Mortefi’s Resonance Liberation. But it also makes it so that using his outro skill will boost the attack of the next resonator, making Mortefi an even better buffer as well as a sub-DPS.

In terms of main Echoes, you’ll want to go for the Impermanence Heron. This Echo deals a fair amount of Havoc damage, but more importantly, it will also regenerate energy for Mortefi and boost the damage of the next character if you use Mortefi’s outro skill within the next 15 seconds after the initial attack lands. There’s a theme here, and the theme is Mortefi being a truly mighty cheerleader.

For stats, you’ll want around 50% Energy Regen in total, then the usual split of at least 60% Crit Rate, as much Crit damage as you can manage, and then Fusion attack and Attack as your main stats. Get a good balance here, and you’ll still output some very nice damage and spend basically all of your time with Mortefi’s Resonance Liberation active.

Best Mortefi Weapons in Wuthering Waves

For Mortefi’s best weapon, you really want the standard five-star Static Mist. This weapon grants extra Energy Regen and also buffs the next resonator when using the outro skill. It also has a Crit Rate substat, making it good for literally everything that you want to be doing with Mortefi. Seriously, it’s as close to a signature weapon as any four-star in any gacha game normally gets, so if you’re really looking to build him up, then get this.

If you don’t want to use a five-star weapon on your four-star Mortefi, then you’ll want to go with the Novaburst. This weapon has an Attack substat and further boosts Attack whenever the resonator dodges or dashes. It’s easy enough to trigger, and the big old chunk of attack it offers is always a good thing. It’s a far bit worse than the Static Mist, but it’s still an acceptable option for most players.

And that’s it for the best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

