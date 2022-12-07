Best Nintendo Switch Games for 4 Year Olds

Parents looking to introduce their kids to the wonderful world of video games have the Nintendo Switch as one of the best platforms for them to play on. Not only is the console portable and small enough for children to hold, but Nintendo itself has a collection of games designed for younger audiences. Are you thinking of games you can let young ones — as young as four — play? Here’s a short list of the best Nintendo Switch games for four year olds.

The Best Nintendo Switch Games Four Year Olds Can Enjoy

My Friend Peppa Pig

This game might be short, but it’s simple enough to be enjoyed by kids and doesn’t depend on lots of text. It lets kids design their own character, then go on adventures with Peppa as if they’re part of a TV episode. My Friend Peppa Pig’s one-button control system also makes it very easy for kids to play.

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats

This cute game teaches kids the basics of pet care without the risks and costs associated with raising real-life animals. It lets them play with and pet different dog and cat breeds. They can even take their pets on walks in different in-game locations. It’s the perfect pet simulator that kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy.

PAW Patrol: On a Roll

PAW Patrol: On a Roll is largely a sidescrolling game with simple tasks for kids to complete. It lets kids play as their favorite furry characters as they make their way through different challenges and environments. It’s the perfect adventure game for young kids to enjoy.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!

Another entry in the PAW Patrol franchise for young kids. This time, the adorable pups are heroes saving Adventure Bay from trouble. It features interesting puzzles and challenges, all of which can be solved by younger gamers.

Lego The Incredibles

Lego The Incredibles combines the universal appeal of the classic bricks with the family-friendly charm of Pixar’s blockbuster to create an open-world game for all ages. Players can simply run around and smash things without having to worry about time limits and goals. If you have kids who already love Star Wars though, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also something you and 4 year olds might enjoy together on Nintendo Switch, being one of the best Lego games available.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo designed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to cater to kids as young as two. You can enable options like “auto driving” and “auto steering” so they can drive their karts on their own. It also features content safe enough for young minds to consume.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Mario’s adorable dinosaur is made even more adorable in this game for kids. Yoshi’s Crafted World features easy game mechanics and is designed primarily for two-player gaming. This could be one of the best Nintendo Switch games that can help you introduce your kids to video games, including four year olds.

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby gains the power to make friends out of enemies in this cute game. You and up to three other players — like your kids — can join forces to rescue Planet Popstar from baddies invading it. This means even the youngest of players can be part of the team that will save the day.

Minecraft

Mojang’s masterpiece is more than just a sandbox for grown-ups. It’s also a safe game that lets kids learn how to build and express their imagination in a way that only video games can. Survival mode might be challenging for younger kids, so let them play in Creative mode instead. There’s a reason why Minecraft is so extremely popular with players of all ages.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets up to four players build their dream island paradise. There’s no fighting in this game, which means all players have to do is work together to create a place where people can hang out. And since there’s no time limit, they can work at their own pace, too. This is a great game to teach kids the basics of cooperation and friendly relationships. Of course, you will have to help kids with some of the reading.

And there you have it for our list of the best Nintendo Switch games for four year olds or kids around that age. There are other games out there, but we recommend these for their easy gameplay and adorable designs.