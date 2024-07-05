Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Battle Pass, Explained

Zenless Zone Zero has a lot of ways to earn loot and one of the most useful is the battle pass system. Before you go spending any money, here’s what you need to know about the different battle passes in ZZZ.

What is the Battle Pass in Zenless Zone Zero?

Screenshot via The Escapist

There are two tiers to the battle pass (New Eridu City Fund) in Zenless Zone Zero. These are the Basic Plan and Growth Plan. The Basic Plan is free, however, the Growth Plan must be bought with real-life money.

The battle pass in Zenless Zone Zero has 50 levels in both tiers, so there’s plenty of loot to be earned as you level up. Of course, these are leveled up simultaneously, but the rewards are only obtained if you’ve purchased the specific tier.

Alongside these battle passes you can also purchase the Premium Plan which will get you 10 levels on your Growth Plan alongside some exclusive cosmetic rewards. Of course, this comes at a great cost.

For the regular Growth Plan, you’ll pay $9.99 USD to gain access, while those who choose the Premium Plan for a boost will need to spend $19.99. All battle passes in ZZZ will be replaced at the end of a patch cycle, so you’ve got plenty of time to work through it and earn the rewards before it disappears.

What is in the New Eridu City Fund Basic Plan?

In the current New Eridu City Fund Basic Plan, you can earn various in-game items and upgrades for your Agents. These include Investor Logs, W-Engine parts, Boopons, Master Tapes, Bangboo parts, and more.

What is in the New Eridu City Fund Grown Plan?

The Growth Plan offers more of the same rewards that you can find in the Basic Plan but with some neat extras. These include better versions of the Basic Plan items, Polychrome, Hi-Fi Master Copy, Greater Builder’s Certificate, and more.

How to Level up the Battle Pass in Zenless Zone Zero

You can level up your battle pass in ZZZ simply by completing missions. These missions are refreshed daily or weekly, and others can be made available for the duration of the game’s most recent patch.

Each different mission will have you completing unique advice and earning XP, but be warned, you must finish these missions before they expire or you will miss out on the opportunity to earn their rewards. These missions can be checked at any time in the battle pass menu.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to download and play now on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

