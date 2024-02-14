Best Pokemon GO Darkrai Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Darkrai, the fan-favorite Pitch-Black Pokemon, is appearing in Pokemon GO Raids once again, and here are the best counters for taking down this five-star raid. This ghoulish Pokemon made its home in the dreams of trainers, making it one of the most sought-after Pokemon in every game.
Darkrai Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Darkrai is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to three different types of moves: Fighting, Bug, and Fairy.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Darkrai
|Dark
|Fighting
Bug
Fairy
|Psychic
Ghost
|Psychic
Ghost
Dark
Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s relatively easy to keep track of which types work against Darkrai. Players don’t want to bring Psychic or Ghost types, and Dark-type Pokemon are useless against Darkrai. Really, any type not listed in this paragraph is fine to bring to the raid as long as the Pokemon has a high CP.
Best Darkrai Counters in Pokemon GO
Terrakion is the best choice to counter Darkrai, but that doesn’t mean you have to have one on your team to stand a chance. In fact, a lot of the Pokemon on this list are super easy to obtain, and the Shadow status is entirely optional.
This list is a great start, but any high-CP Pokemon with a couple of Fighting-type moves should do the trick.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Gardevoir/Mega Gardevoir
|Charm
Dazzling Gleam
Machamp (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Enamorus
|Fairy Wind
Dazzling Gleam
Rayquaza (Shadow)/Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail
Dragon Ascent
Toxicroak (Shadow)
|Coutner
Dynamic Punch
Conkeldurr
|Counter
Dyanmic Punch
Volcarona
|Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
Granbull (Shadow)
|Charm
Play Rough
Hariyama (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
How To Beat Darkrai in Pokemon GO
Darkrai may look like a formidable foe in Pokemon GO, but trainers shouldn’t be afraid of taking on this five-star raid in a smaller group. Four to five trainers with teams of powerful Fighting-type Pokemon should be enough to take down Darkrai.
That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.
If this Dark-type doesn’t suit your fancy and you’re looking for a different challenge, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.