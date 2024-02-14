Best Pokemon GO Darkrai Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

GuidesVideo Games

Darkrai, the fan-favorite Pitch-Black Pokemon, is appearing in Pokemon GO Raids once again, and here are the best counters for taking down this five-star raid. This ghoulish Pokemon made its home in the dreams of trainers, making it one of the most sought-after Pokemon in every game.

Darkrai Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to three different types of moves: Fighting, Bug, and Fairy.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
darkrai
Darkrai		DarkFighting
Bug
Fairy		Psychic
Ghost		Psychic
Ghost
Dark

Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s relatively easy to keep track of which types work against Darkrai. Players don’t want to bring Psychic or Ghost types, and Dark-type Pokemon are useless against Darkrai. Really, any type not listed in this paragraph is fine to bring to the raid as long as the Pokemon has a high CP.

Best Darkrai Counters in Pokemon GO

Terrakion is the best choice to counter Darkrai, but that doesn’t mean you have to have one on your team to stand a chance. In fact, a lot of the Pokemon on this list are super easy to obtain, and the Shadow status is entirely optional.

This list is a great start, but any high-CP Pokemon with a couple of Fighting-type moves should do the trick.

PokemonMoveset
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword
mega-gardevoir
Gardevoir/Mega Gardevoir		Charm
Dazzling Gleam
machamp
Machamp (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch
enamorus-incarnate
Enamorus		Fairy Wind
Dazzling Gleam
rayquaza-mega
Rayquaza (Shadow)/Mega Rayquaza		Dragon Tail
Dragon Ascent
toxicroak
Toxicroak (Shadow)		Coutner
Dynamic Punch
conkeldurr
Conkeldurr		Counter
Dyanmic Punch
volcarona
Volcarona		Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
granbull
Granbull (Shadow)		Charm
Play Rough
hariyama
Hariyama (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch

How To Beat Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Darkrai may look like a formidable foe in Pokemon GO, but trainers shouldn’t be afraid of taking on this five-star raid in a smaller group. Four to five trainers with teams of powerful Fighting-type Pokemon should be enough to take down Darkrai.

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If this Dark-type doesn’t suit your fancy and you’re looking for a different challenge, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
