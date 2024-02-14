Best Pokemon GO Darkrai Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Darkrai, the fan-favorite Pitch-Black Pokemon, is appearing in Pokemon GO Raids once again, and here are the best counters for taking down this five-star raid. This ghoulish Pokemon made its home in the dreams of trainers, making it one of the most sought-after Pokemon in every game.

Darkrai Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, which means it’s vulnerable to three different types of moves: Fighting, Bug, and Fairy.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Darkrai Dark Fighting

Bug

Fairy Psychic

Ghost Psychic

Ghost

Dark

Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s relatively easy to keep track of which types work against Darkrai. Players don’t want to bring Psychic or Ghost types, and Dark-type Pokemon are useless against Darkrai. Really, any type not listed in this paragraph is fine to bring to the raid as long as the Pokemon has a high CP.

Best Darkrai Counters in Pokemon GO

Terrakion is the best choice to counter Darkrai, but that doesn’t mean you have to have one on your team to stand a chance. In fact, a lot of the Pokemon on this list are super easy to obtain, and the Shadow status is entirely optional.

This list is a great start, but any high-CP Pokemon with a couple of Fighting-type moves should do the trick.

Pokemon Moveset

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Gardevoir/Mega Gardevoir Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Machamp (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Enamorus Fairy Wind

Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza (Shadow)/Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Toxicroak (Shadow) Coutner

Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr Counter

Dyanmic Punch

Volcarona Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Granbull (Shadow) Charm

Play Rough

Hariyama (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

How To Beat Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Darkrai may look like a formidable foe in Pokemon GO, but trainers shouldn’t be afraid of taking on this five-star raid in a smaller group. Four to five trainers with teams of powerful Fighting-type Pokemon should be enough to take down Darkrai.

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If this Dark-type doesn’t suit your fancy and you’re looking for a different challenge, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.